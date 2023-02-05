 
entertainment
Sunday Feb 05 2023
Mike Tindall won’t do ‘Strictly’ to avoid wrecking marriage to Zara Phillips

Sunday Feb 05, 2023

Mike Tindall has said that he will not be appearing on the reality dance show Strictly Come Dancing to avoid a ‘marriage-wrecking’ curse.

Talking to The Daily Mail’s Emily Prescott, Tindall, who participated in I’m A Celebrity last year, said that while he has no qualms with doing reality TV, Strictly is something that he has effectively ruled out over the infamous ‘Strictly Curse’.

As per Tindall: “I'd probably say no because it's a marriage-wrecker, isn't it? And we don't want that.”

Many celebrity marriages have hit the rocks after one member starring on the dance show; recently, Adam Peaty and girlfriend Eirianedd Munro’s relationship ended after he competed on the show.

Other couples whose relationships went south after the show include Louise and Jamie Redknapp, and Ben and Abby Cohen.

Mike Tindall tied the knot with the late Queen Elizabeth’s granddaughter Zara Phillips on July 30, 2011, and the couple share three kids, daughters Mia and Lena and son Lucas. 

