 
pakistan
Tuesday Feb 07 2023
By
Ayaz Akbar Yousafzai

APC on terrorism postponed once again

By
Ayaz Akbar Yousafzai

Tuesday Feb 07, 2023

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif addressing the National Assembly. — Twitter/File
Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif addressing the National Assembly. — Twitter/File
  • PM to leave for Ankara tomorrow to condole with Turkish president, says Marriyum.
  • New date for APC to be announced after consultations: Marriyum.
  • APC postponed to ensure everyone's participation, says Sanaullah

Information Minister Marriyum Aurangzeb announced on Tuesday that the all-parties conference (APC) summoned by Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has been postponed as the premier will be travelling to Turkey to condole with President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on the devastating earthquake that hit the country. 

Turkey and Syria have witnessed a devastating earthquake of a magnitude of 7.8 which claimed more than 4,300 lives and injured innumerable people.

Taking to Twitter, the minister wrote: "Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif will leave for Ankara tomorrow morning, he will express his condolences to the Turkish president and to the people of Turkey over the destruction caused by the earthquake and the loss of life."

Marriyum said that the APC has been called off due to the PM's visit to Turkey, adding that a new date for the moot will be announced after consultations with the government's allies.

This is the second time that the APC, called following the Peshawar mosque attack, has been postponed by the government. 

Initially, the APC was scheduled to take place on February 7. However, the date was changed to February 9.

Terrorism a matter of national urgency: Sanaullah

Earlier, talking about the change in the date of the APC, Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah said that the government had decided to hold the multi-party conference on February 9 to allow all parties to participate in the moot.

Speaking during Geo News programme "Geo Pakistan", Sanaullah stated that terrorism was "a matter of national urgency for which all parties should carve out a solution".

"After general consensus in the APC, the government will take action against the menace of terrorism," said the minister. 

The minister, while castigating Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan over his new movement initiated to give the PDM government a tough time, said that Khan's 'jail bharo tehreek' (fill the prison movement) would fail like his past movements. 

Sanaullah also referred to the hardships which are faced during incarceration and stated that PTI Chairman does not know how much it is difficult to stay in a prison cell. 

"The only aim of Imran Khan is to create chaos in the country and he will eventually fail," Sanaullah added. 

More From Pakistan:

Pakistan establish relief fund for Turkey earthquake victims

Pakistan establish relief fund for Turkey earthquake victims
Indictment deferred after Imran Khan skips Toshakhana case hearing

Indictment deferred after Imran Khan skips Toshakhana case hearing
Pervez Musharraf’s funeral in Karachi today

Pervez Musharraf’s funeral in Karachi today
LHC declares fuel price adjustment in electricity bills 'illegal'

LHC declares fuel price adjustment in electricity bills 'illegal'
Police return without arresting Parvez Elahi in Gujrat

Police return without arresting Parvez Elahi in Gujrat
Special plane carrying Musharraf’s body lands in Karachi

Special plane carrying Musharraf’s body lands in Karachi
Pakistan lifts ban on Wikipedia

Pakistan lifts ban on Wikipedia
Following rape case, capital cops ask parkgoers to stay in well-lit parts after sunset

Following rape case, capital cops ask parkgoers to stay in well-lit parts after sunset
Imran Khan ties 'Jail Bharo' movement to delay in KP, Punjab polls

Imran Khan ties 'Jail Bharo' movement to delay in KP, Punjab polls
Shahnawaz Amir, accused in Sarah Inam murder case, indicted in illegal arms case

Shahnawaz Amir, accused in Sarah Inam murder case, indicted in illegal arms case
Imran Khan to be indicted in Toshakhana case tomorrow

Imran Khan to be indicted in Toshakhana case tomorrow
‘Ready to bury the hatchet for peace in country’, Asad Qaiser tells govt

‘Ready to bury the hatchet for peace in country’, Asad Qaiser tells govt