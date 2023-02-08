 
entertainment
Wednesday Feb 08 2023
By
Web Desk

Prince Harry admits Prince William wedding was ‘loss for him all the same’

By
Web Desk

Wednesday Feb 08, 2023

Prince Harry recalls he realized Prince William will be a changed person after his wedding to Kate Middleton.

The Prince of Wales, who was set on his own journey, made Prince Harry ponder about his own life.

The father-of-two writes in memoir ‘Spare’: “My big brother Willy had moved on, moved up the line, and thereafter he’d be first a husband, then a father, then grandfather, and so on. He’d be a new person, many new persons, and none of them would be Willy. He’d be The Duke of Cambridge, the title chosen for him by Granny. Good for him, I thought. Great for him. But a loss for me all the same.”

Prince William tied the knot with Kate Middleton in 2011 alongside friends and family.

More From Entertainment:

Prince Harry ‘suppressed’ feelings for Chelsy Davy opened gates at William wedding

Prince Harry ‘suppressed’ feelings for Chelsy Davy opened gates at William wedding
Prince Harry says Diana ‘Elizabeth Arden’ cream ‘transported’ him through time

Prince Harry says Diana ‘Elizabeth Arden’ cream ‘transported’ him through time
Prince Harry was told not to talk about ‘Kate’s killer legs’ on Prince William wedding?

Prince Harry was told not to talk about ‘Kate’s killer legs’ on Prince William wedding?
Prince Harry ‘risked’ eye contact with Camilla as he discussed Diana at wedding

Prince Harry ‘risked’ eye contact with Camilla as he discussed Diana at wedding
Prince Harry says William, Kate ‘partnership’ meant he had to say ‘goodbye’

Prince Harry says William, Kate ‘partnership’ meant he had to say ‘goodbye’
Judge rules in favour of Meghan Markle's sister Samantha

Judge rules in favour of Meghan Markle's sister Samantha

Shania Twain dreams up joyful new music for post-pandemic celebrations

Shania Twain dreams up joyful new music for post-pandemic celebrations
King Charles, Queen Consort Camilla send message to people of Turkey after earthquake

King Charles, Queen Consort Camilla send message to people of Turkey after earthquake

King Charles destroys Harry and Meghan's plan

King Charles destroys Harry and Meghan's plan
Reese Witherspoon wishes Ashton Kutcher on his 45th birthday amid red carpet trolling

Reese Witherspoon wishes Ashton Kutcher on his 45th birthday amid red carpet trolling
Ant-Man star Evangeline Lilly wants a standalone Marvel movie: Here’s why

Ant-Man star Evangeline Lilly wants a standalone Marvel movie: Here’s why
Senior working royals to attend King Charles coronation

Senior working royals to attend King Charles coronation