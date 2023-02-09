Meghan should be worried about judge's ruling in Samantha Markle case sys author

Meghan Markle should be worried about the lawsuit filed against her by her sister Samantha Markle, said Tom Bower, author of Revenge: Meghan, Harry and the war between the Windsors.

Samantha is suing Meghan Markle over claims made in her interview with TV legend Oprah Winfrey.

The interview was their first since they left the UK to live financially independent lives after stepping aside as working royals.

They had also levelled allegations against the royal family in the tell-all interview a month before Prince Philip's death.

A day after a judge rejected a move to stop Meghan and Harry giving evidence in the case, Bower said, "If I was Meghan, I'd be, undoubtfully, very worried tonight. What the judge decided was that Samantha Markle's action for libel, defamation against Meghan - she's, of course, the half-sister of Meghan - has got to go to depositions."

Speaking to Dan Wootton on GB News, the author said,"The judge did not say the case would be thrown out, only that some of the questions may be withdrawn."

In September last year, the Duchess of Sussex filed a motion to stop the depositions, however, presiding judge Charlene Edwards Honeywell dismissed the motion.



According to express.co.uk, a deposition is a formal testimony given by someone involved in a case which can be given outside of court, but still under oath.

"Meghan really has a problem, because, until today, her lawyers have been saying 'this is so ridiculous we refuse to even engage with Samantha Markle', they've stonewalled. Now, at the moment, they are going to be forced to,"

