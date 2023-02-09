 
entertainment
Kaley Cuoco talks perks of filming upcoming HBO show during her pregnancy

Kaley Cuoco talks perks of filming upcoming HBO show during her pregnancy

Kaley Cuoco will be taking the role of Ava Bartlett in the upcoming show ‘Based on a True Story,’ per Entertainment Tonight.

On the matter of shooting while being pregnant, Big Bang Theory star revealed that she was having the best time.

“The best part about it for me is I get to be pregnant, eat whatever. I get to wear the most comfortable clothes; everyone treats me like a queen.”

She continued, “I had, like, 17 different chairs on set. If you're working up until the end of your third trimester, which I am, this was the way to do it. Obviously this is the first time in my life I've ever done this, so they've really taken care of me and amazingly enough, I actually think it's a great part of the show.”

Although, when she first signed on for the project she wasn’t expecting and the show was “written very differently.” However, once Cuoco shared that she was, the writers “crazily enough, they wrote it in.”

“I was obviously not pregnant and it was written very differently," she said. “We’re getting started to shoot, we’re talking literally a month or two out, I met with the producers and I was like, ‘Um, what do you think about writing this character pregnant?’”

And it all worked out in the end. “It ended up being such an interesting part of this show. The show is so funny and so wacky and so strange,” she said of the series.

“Chris Messina plays my husband. We play this crazy couple who has this baby on the way and we're dealing with an insane situation in our lives. It's very funny and completely wacky and dark. My perfect kind of tone – a dark comedy but it's been a blast.”

She also added, “I'm just super grateful to this group who wrote this in very last minute. I love that this character has been written in such a way that we didn't change a lot because she was pregnant.”

