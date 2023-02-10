Kajol finally responds to trolls who question her fair skin

Kajol is trolled for undergoing whitening surgery, reports

Kajol, who has always been trolled for her skin tone, finally responds hits back at them by posting a picture on her social media.

Netizens very often share her before-after picture on the internet to compare.

Reportedly, they troll her for undergoing skin whitening surgery.

The actress has finally replied back to the trolls. She posted a picture of her on Instagram where her face can be seen covered, only the portion around her eyes is visible. She wore sunglasses and a face mask. The caption on the photo read: “To all those who ask me how I became so fair. #sunblocked #spfunbeatable.”

Previously, the My Name Is Khan actor also responded to the rumours of her whitening surgery. She added: “I have not undergone any skin whitening surgery. I have just stayed out of the sun. For 10 years of my life, I was working all the time under the sun, which is why I got tanned. And now I am not working in the sun anymore. So I’ve got untanned. It’s not a skin whitening surgery; it’s a stay at home surgery.”

On the professional front, Kajol last featured in Revathy’s directorial film Salaam Venky, reports IndiaToday.