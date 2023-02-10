 
Showbiz
Friday Feb 10 2023
By
Web Desk

Kajol finally responds to trolls who question her fair skin

By
Web Desk

Friday Feb 10, 2023

Kajol is trolled for undergoing whitening surgery, reports
Kajol is trolled for undergoing whitening surgery, reports

Kajol, who has always been trolled for her skin tone, finally responds hits back at them by posting a picture on her social media.

Netizens very often share her before-after picture on the internet to compare.

Reportedly, they troll her for undergoing skin whitening surgery.

The actress has finally replied back to the trolls. She posted a picture of her on Instagram where her face can be seen covered, only the portion around her eyes is visible. She wore sunglasses and a face mask. The caption on the photo read: “To all those who ask me how I became so fair. #sunblocked #spfunbeatable.”

Kajol finally responds to trolls who question her fair skin

Previously, the My Name Is Khan actor also responded to the rumours of her whitening surgery. She added: “I have not undergone any skin whitening surgery. I have just stayed out of the sun. For 10 years of my life, I was working all the time under the sun, which is why I got tanned. And now I am not working in the sun anymore. So I’ve got untanned. It’s not a skin whitening surgery; it’s a stay at home surgery.”

On the professional front, Kajol last featured in Revathy’s directorial film Salaam Venky, reports IndiaToday. 

More From Showbiz:

'Pathaan' director reacts to 'boycott trend', says 'It was annoying'

'Pathaan' director reacts to 'boycott trend', says 'It was annoying'
Kartik Aaryan's 'Character Dheela 2.0': Salman Khan praises the actor

Kartik Aaryan's 'Character Dheela 2.0': Salman Khan praises the actor
Zara Noor Abbas expresses her wish to help victims affected in Turkey-Syria earthquake

Zara Noor Abbas expresses her wish to help victims affected in Turkey-Syria earthquake
‘Huey Tum Ajnabi’ director Kamran Shahid claims film is not based on any ‘political agenda’

‘Huey Tum Ajnabi’ director Kamran Shahid claims film is not based on any ‘political agenda’
Ronnie Screwvala says, 'Pathaan will never be able to break Dangal's records'

Ronnie Screwvala says, 'Pathaan will never be able to break Dangal's records'
Javed Akhtar reveals living with strong, independent woman isn't for weak

Javed Akhtar reveals living with strong, independent woman isn't for weak

Gul-E-Rana opens up about horrific mob attack happened on Monday

Gul-E-Rana opens up about horrific mob attack happened on Monday

Hasnain Lehri meets fatal car accident in Italy

Hasnain Lehri meets fatal car accident in Italy
Priyanka Chopra shares 'snowy montage' of her 'loved ones': Take a look

Priyanka Chopra shares 'snowy montage' of her 'loved ones': Take a look
Shah Rukh Khan's 'Pathaan' becomes FIRST film to shoot a scene at 'Burj Khalifa Boulevard'

Shah Rukh Khan's 'Pathaan' becomes FIRST film to shoot a scene at 'Burj Khalifa Boulevard'
Prabhas's team quashes engagement rumours with Kriti Sanon

Prabhas's team quashes engagement rumours with Kriti Sanon
Anwar Maqsood's wife Imrana Maqsood launches book 'Doosri Mulakaat'

Anwar Maqsood's wife Imrana Maqsood launches book 'Doosri Mulakaat'