Kamran Akmal excuses himself from national selection committees

Former Pakistan cricketer Kamran Akmal. — Instagram/@kamranakmal23

Former Pakistan wicketkeeper-batter Kamran Akmal Friday withdrew from his new role in the team's national selection committees in order to fulfil his commitment to appearing during a show for a local news channel during the upcoming season of the Pakistan Super League (PSL).

Akmal, took to his Twitter, to share about fulfilling his earlier commitment and that he won't be able to continue his duties as national selector.

"I am truly honoured to have been assigned responsibilities in the senior and junior selection panels and was looking forward to playing my part. However, due to my existing contract with a private television channel for the HBL PSL 8 and also respecting the PCB's conflict of interest policy, I will be unable to take up these roles immediately," the former cricketer tweeted sharing an image of his note on the microblogging site.

Akmal wrote about conveying his decision to the board that "very generously" accepted the situation and supported the ex-wicketkeeper's decision.

"After I have completed my media commitments, I will inform the PCB of my availability and it will then be up to them when and how they will like to utilise my services," his tweet stated.

The cricketer announced his retirement from all forms of cricket earlier this week after he was appointed to the national men's team selection committee headed by Haroon Rashid.

Moreover, he was appointed as the chairman of the junior selection committee which was formed to select players in trials for U13, U16, and U19 regional and district teams.