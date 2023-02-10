 
entertainment
Friday Feb 10 2023
By
Web Desk

Jeff Ross says people still want 'unfiltered' comedy

By
Web Desk

Friday Feb 10, 2023

Jeff Ross says people still want unfiltered comedy
Jeff Ross says people still want 'unfiltered' comedy

Jeff Ross talked about the changes in comedy over the years in a recent interview and shared that people still want their comedy 'unfiltered' and 'right to the gut' even though times have changed, as reported by Fox News.

Jeff shared that people, surprisingly, still don't want their roasts watered down though he expected the audience to grow more sensitive in these times.

Jeff said, "I thought people might get more sensitive over the years. During the pandemic, I was honestly worried, like, is roasting over? Are people too sensitive? And then as things opened up a little bit I got back out into the clubs and I realized – no."

He further added, "People still love seeing their idols get taken down a notch. They love to see people they admire, laugh at themselves. Nobody wants their roasts watered down. They want their roasts potent. They want their comedy right to the gut. And I think roasting speaks to that specifically."

Jeff Ross is back after a break of three years to roast Mr Peanut for Planters' 2023 Super Bowl ad.

More From Entertainment:

K-pop group Ateez reveal cinematic epilogue to their latest album

K-pop group Ateez reveal cinematic epilogue to their latest album
Paris Hilton radiates mommy glow in an outing with husband Carter Reum

Paris Hilton radiates mommy glow in an outing with husband Carter Reum

Netflix in talks with Scarlett Johansson, Owen Wilson and Penélope Cruz for Nancy Meyers comedy

Netflix in talks with Scarlett Johansson, Owen Wilson and Penélope Cruz for Nancy Meyers comedy

Rihanna praises Patrick Mahomes after hilarious prank ahead of Super Bowl gig

Rihanna praises Patrick Mahomes after hilarious prank ahead of Super Bowl gig
BTS’ Jimin speaks about his relationship with bandmate Taehyung

BTS’ Jimin speaks about his relationship with bandmate Taehyung
Austin Butler recalls meeting ‘Elvis’ co-star Tom Hanks for the first time

Austin Butler recalls meeting ‘Elvis’ co-star Tom Hanks for the first time
Stray Kids mark power-packed return with new MV 'The Sound'

Stray Kids mark power-packed return with new MV 'The Sound'

Rihanna shares how she feels ahead of Super Bowl performance

Rihanna shares how she feels ahead of Super Bowl performance

Netflix 'You' creator tells resason why Jenna Ortega not returned in season 4

Netflix 'You' creator tells resason why Jenna Ortega not returned in season 4
Shakira to spill details of her painful split from Gerard Pique in tell-all interview: Report

Shakira to spill details of her painful split from Gerard Pique in tell-all interview: Report
BTS agency joins battle for South Korea’s SM with tender offer

BTS agency joins battle for South Korea’s SM with tender offer
Rihanna says she’s so focused on Super Bowl show that she forgot her birthday

Rihanna says she’s so focused on Super Bowl show that she forgot her birthday