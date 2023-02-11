Pakistan begin ICC Women’s T20 World Cup campaign with India clash

Pakistan cricketers attend a training session in South Africa. — PCB

Bismah Mahoof leading Pakistan for second time in T20 World Cup.

Javeria Khan and Bismah featuring in their eighth edition of World Cup.

Nida Dar requires five wickets to become highest wicket-taker in T20I cricket.

CAPE TOWN: Pakistan women’s team will be looking to secure a semi-final berth for the first time in the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup as they begin their journey in the ten-team tournament against India at the Newlands in Cape Town on Sunday.

Bismah Maroof will be leading the side in the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup for the second time, after captaining the team in the previous edition held in Australia in 2020.

She along with opening batter Javeria Khan will be featuring in their eighth edition of the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup.

Pakistan’s 15-member squad consists of leg-spinner Tuba, right-handed opening batter Sidra Amin and all-rounder Nida Dar – who won ICC Player of the Month awards last year.

Gujranwala-born Nida, who has featured in 126 T20Is, has 121 wickets to her name and requires only five more wickets to go past West Indies’ Anisa Mohammad tally of 125 wickets to become the highest wicket-taker in this format in women’s cricket.

The Pakistani team will also be banking on experienced Aliya Riaz and young hard-hitting batter Ayesha Naseem to do well with the bat in the middle overs, while the bowling unit will be spearheaded by ICC Emerging Cricketer of the Year 2021 Fatima Sana, who will be playing her first T20I in the mega event.

Fatima will have the support of experienced Aimen Anwar, with spinners Nashra Sandhu, Sadia Iqbal and Tuba also there to provide stability to the bowling department.

Aliya and Nida are also handy with the ball with their right-arm medium and right-arm off-spin bowling, respectively.

Pakistan are placed in Group B and after their tournament opener tomorrow at the Newlands, Cape Town, they will take on Ireland women (15 February) in an evening game at the same venue.

The team will then travel to Boland Park, Paarl to feature in their third Group B fixture against West Indies on 19 February, before returning back to the Newlands to feature in their final group match against England on 21 February.

The semi-finals will be played on 23 and 24 February, while the final will be held on Sunday, 26 February. All three matches will be staged at the Newlands, Cape Town.

Squad:

Bismah Maroof (c), Aimen Anwar, Aliya Riaz, Ayesha Naseem, Fatima Sana, Javeria Khan, Muneeba Ali (wk), Nashra Sandhu, Nida Dar, Omaima Sohail, Sadaf Shamas, Sadia Iqbal, Sidra Amin, Sidra Nawaz (wk) and Tuba Hassan

Reserves: Ghulam Fatima and Kainat Imtiaz

ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2023 Pakistan fixtures

12 February v India at Newlands, Cape Town, 1800 PKT

15 February v Ireland at Newlands, Cape Town, 2200 PKT

19 February v West Indies at Boland Park, Paarl, 1800 PKT

21 February v England at Newlands, Cape Town, 1800 PKT