 
sports
Saturday Feb 11 2023
By
AFP

Five memorable India-Pakistan women's T20 battles

By
AFP

Saturday Feb 11, 2023

Pakistans Javeria Khan plays a shot watched by Indias wicket keeper Richa Ghosh (L) during the Round 1 Womens Cricket World cup match between India and Pakistan at Bay Oval in Tauranga. — AFP/File
Pakistan's Javeria Khan plays a shot watched by India's wicket keeper Richa Ghosh (L) during the Round 1 Women's Cricket World cup match between India and Pakistan at Bay Oval in Tauranga. — AFP/File 

NEW DEHLI: Arch-rivals India and Pakistan clash on Sunday in a much-anticipated group match at the Women's Twenty20 World Cup in Cape Town.

AFP looks at five memorable T20 matches between the two cricket powerhouses:

Roy special

Indian spinner Priyanka Roy played a huge part in the team's first-ever T20 match against Pakistan with match-winning figures of 5-16 and three catches in the 2009 World Cup.

Indian spinner Priyanka Roy (left). — Espncricinfo/File
Indian spinner Priyanka Roy (left). — Espncricinfo/File

Roy's leg spin proved too hot to handle for the Pakistan batters who were dismissed for a paltry 75, a total India eclipsed with five wickets and 14 balls to spare.

Roy played just 15 T20 matches for India with her last game in 2011, but the bowling effort remained a highlight of her white-ball career.

Solid Raut

Top-order batter Punam Raut's gritty 25 made the difference for eventual winners India in 2012's low-scoring final of the Asia Cup in China.

Indian star cricketer Punam Rauf while batting. — Twitter/@raut_punam/File
Indian star cricketer Punam Rauf while batting. — Twitter/@raut_punam/File

A 32-run partnership between Raut and Harmanpreet Kaur, who made 20, guided India to 81 all out in 20 overs after Pakistan skipper Sana Mir returned figures of 4-13.

Indian right-hand batter Harmanpreet Kaur. — ICC/File
Indian right-hand batter Harmanpreet Kaur. — ICC/File

In reply, Pakistan were bowled out for 63 in 19.1 to suffer their second loss to India in the tournament.

Mandhana power

Star batter Smriti Mandhana hammered a match-winning 63 not out in India's opening win against Pakistan at T20 cricket's 2022 Commonwealth Games debut.

India opener Smriti Mandhana while batting against New Zealand Womens cricket team. — Twitter/@ICC/File
India opener Smriti Mandhana while batting against New Zealand Women's cricket team. — Twitter/@ICC/File

India's bowlers set up victory after they dismissed Pakistan for 99, a total the Indian batters surpassed in 11.4 overs, with the left-handed Mandhana hitting three sixes in her 42-ball knock.

The win paved the way for India's entry into the final where they lost the gold to Australia, but Mandhana remained in the top three run-scorers of the competition with an average of just under 40.

Spin force

Pakistan women recorded their first-ever T20 win over their neighbours at the 2012 World Cup when Nida Dar spun them to a narrow one-run win with figures of 3-12.

A picture of Nadia Dar bowling. — PCB/File
A picture of Nadia Dar bowling. — PCB/File

Batting first, Pakistan could only muster 98-9 in 20 overs, skipper Sana Mir top-scoring with 26 against a disciplined opposition bowling.

Dar, an off-spinner, then led Pakistan's spin charge alongside Bismah Maroof to choke India to 97-8 in Galle.

All-round Nida

Dar again took the mantle of wrecker-in-chief when she single-handedly demolished India with an unbeaten 56 and 2-23 in the most recent meeting between the two teams.

Pakistani women all-rounder Nida Dar in action during a match with the West Indies Womens cricket team. — Twitter/@TheRealPCB/File
Pakistani women all-rounder Nida Dar in action during a match with the West Indies Women's cricket team. — Twitter/@TheRealPCB/File

Pakistan rode on Dar's 37-ball knock to post 137-6 after they elected to bat first in a group match of last year's Asia Cup in Bangladesh.

Dar worked with fellow spinners including Nashra Sandhu (3-30) to dismiss India for 124 in a 13-run victory, winning player of the match.

More From Sports:

PSL 2023: Hasnain eyes to become blue-chip bowler, warns opponents

PSL 2023: Hasnain eyes to become blue-chip bowler, warns opponents
Quality of cricket in PSL is 'second to none': Ben Cutting

Quality of cricket in PSL is 'second to none': Ben Cutting
Why Ben Cutting and Erin Holland love coming to Pakistan?

Why Ben Cutting and Erin Holland love coming to Pakistan?
Kamran Akmal excuses himself from national selection committees

Kamran Akmal excuses himself from national selection committees
PSL 8: Strengths and weaknesses of Peshawar Zalmi

PSL 8: Strengths and weaknesses of Peshawar Zalmi
Peshawar Zalmi: Fixtures and probable lineups for PSL 8

Peshawar Zalmi: Fixtures and probable lineups for PSL 8
Multan Sultans: Fixtures and probable lineup for PSL 2023

Multan Sultans: Fixtures and probable lineup for PSL 2023
PSL 2023: In major setback to Multan Sultans, Tim David to miss several matches

PSL 2023: In major setback to Multan Sultans, Tim David to miss several matches
Islamabad United: Fixtures and probable lineups for PSL 2023

Islamabad United: Fixtures and probable lineups for PSL 2023
PSL 8: Strengths and weaknesses of Islamabad United

PSL 8: Strengths and weaknesses of Islamabad United
PSL 2023: Wahab Riaz's oath-taking ceremony postponed

PSL 2023: Wahab Riaz's oath-taking ceremony postponed
Ravindra Jadeja accused of ball tampering

Ravindra Jadeja accused of ball tampering