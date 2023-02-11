 
pakistan
Saturday Feb 11 2023
By
Web Desk

MQM-P decides to postpone Karachi sit-in

By
Web Desk

Saturday Feb 11, 2023

Sindh Governor Kamran Tessori (left) and MQM-P Convener Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui during a press conference in Karachi on February 11, 2023, in this still taken from a video. — YouTube/GeoNews
Sindh Governor Kamran Tessori (left) and MQM-P Convener Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui during a press conference in Karachi on February 11, 2023, in this still taken from a video. — YouTube/GeoNews

  • Sindh governor gives "important message" to MQM-P.
  • Party postpones protest due to ongoing maritime exercises.
  • MQM-P says will announce next date for sit-in soon.

Mutahidda Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P) Saturday announced postponing its February 12 sit-in against the Sindh government and the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP).

The protest was set to be staged at Fawara Chowk near the Governor House as the party still has reservations over the delimitation of constituencies and the recently held local body elections.

The development came after Sindh Governor Kamran Tessori — an MQM-P leader — visited the party's headquarters in Bahadurabad and held a meeting with senior members in attendance.

Following the meeting, the leaders spoke to journalists, where MQM-P Convener Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui said that the Sindh governor had visited the party's leadership with an "important message" from the federation.

Tessori, during the presser, said that peace exercises of the Navy were in full swing in the port city, in which delegates from more than 40 countries were present.

In response to the message, Siddiqui mentioned that despite "all preparations being finalised" for the sit-in, the party has decided to postpone the event at the governor's request.

"MQM-P demanded that the constituencies be fixed. I have also spoken to [Foreign Minister and Pakistan Peoples Party Chairman] Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari and Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah in this regard," he said.

Siddiqui added that the party had taken the step under "great compulsion". He said that if anyone has the right to protest in Karachi, it is the MQM-P, but the party gives "priority to the national interest and not to its political needs".

He said that tonight, the MQM-P Rabta Committee would hold consultations over the sit-in, and once the peace exercises are completed, the date would also be announced.

The MQM-P convener said that Karachi is the economic, industrial, and ideological capital of Pakistan to date and that its "peace is linked to the peace of the entire nation". "The development of Karachi is linked to the development of the country," he said.

Siddiqui said that in the past, many political parties had neglected the interest of the country and continued their political agenda, but MQM-P

"gave up its rights to put Pakistan first". 

More From Pakistan:

NAB asked to make Imran Khan pay for using KP chopper

NAB asked to make Imran Khan pay for using KP chopper
Gold rate ticks up in Pakistan amid economic uncertainty

Gold rate ticks up in Pakistan amid economic uncertainty
Shahbaz Gill to be indicted in sedition case on Feb 27

Shahbaz Gill to be indicted in sedition case on Feb 27
Sheikh Rashid granted bail in police threatening case

Sheikh Rashid granted bail in police threatening case
Imran's selectors regret bringing him into power: Maryam

Imran's selectors regret bringing him into power: Maryam
Mob lynches alleged blasphemer in Nankana Sahib; PM orders probe

Mob lynches alleged blasphemer in Nankana Sahib; PM orders probe
Anonymous Pakistani in US 'donates $30m' for Turkey, Syria earthquake victims

Anonymous Pakistani in US 'donates $30m' for Turkey, Syria earthquake victims
Sheikh Rashid's nomination papers for NA-26 by-poll accepted

Sheikh Rashid's nomination papers for NA-26 by-poll accepted
Double accountability standards damaged Pakistan: PM Shehbaz

Double accountability standards damaged Pakistan: PM Shehbaz
PML-N's UK leader sues YouTuber Adil Raja, others for defamation

PML-N's UK leader sues YouTuber Adil Raja, others for defamation
Only requested ex-ISI chief to have my cases heard in court: Shaukat Tarin

Only requested ex-ISI chief to have my cases heard in court: Shaukat Tarin
NDMA sends 16.5 tonnes relief shipment to Turkey

NDMA sends 16.5 tonnes relief shipment to Turkey