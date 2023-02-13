Poland-Pakistan trade volume reaches over €723 million: Polish Ambassador

Ambassador of Poland to Pakistan Maciej Pisarski, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif. —APP/Prime Minister's Office

ISLAMABAD: Ambassador of Poland to Pakistan Maciej Pisarski on Sunday said that the bilateral trade volume between Pakistan and Poland has reached over €723 million and both countries are focusing on exploring more avenues of trade and investments sectors like information technology, food processing, and agriculture.

The good news for the Pakistani side was that Poland was in a huge trade deficit of almost half a billion Euro as Pakistani exports in textile, sportswear, foodstuff and leather products were much higher while Poland’s exports are less, the Ambassador told APP during an exclusive interview.

It was mostly due to the introduction of the GSP plus trade mechanism which allowed Pakistani exports to the European Union, he told.

Ambassador Maciej Pisarski said Poland has been one of the fastest-growing export markets for Pakistan. The European Union was the largest destination for Pakistani exports, and Poland had supported the inclusion of Pakistan in the GSP Plus to grant non-reciprocal preferential treatment to Pakistan’s exports, a special arrangement under which Pakistani products had privileged access to the European market.

He said we are celebrating this year the 60th anniversary of the establishment of the diplomatic relationship between Poland and Pakistan and both countries have accomplished a lot as our economic cooperation both in terms of trade and investment increased.



He said that the bilateral agenda concentrated on economic cooperation, political and military dialogue and the development of people-to-people relations during the last six decades.

Answering a question about educational cooperation, he urged for institutional partnerships between the universities of Poland and Pakistan to seek potential, talented and skilful students in the field of science and technology and higher education for better outcomes. So, this would enhance educational cooperation and people-to-people relationships.

The Ambassador said Poland has been a reliable partner of Pakistan when it comes to gas exploration. Polish oil and gas exploration companies had invested millions of dollars in Pakistan during the last 25 years. The Polish companies have invested $300 million in gas exploration and they are willing to do more. If Polish companies would explore more gas in Pakistan then it would be three times cheaper than the imported gas, he added.



He said that the gas explored by the Polish companies was being sold to local consumers in Pakistan considering it a significant aspect of Poland’s economic cooperation.

The Ambassador said it was the priority of his mission to enhance parliamentary diplomacy, people-to-people exchanges, business opportunities, information and renewable technologies, besides cooperation in the economic and defence sectors.

In reply to a question on the Ukraine war, he said that the Russian aggression against Ukraine should be ended. Poland is providing multifaceted support and humanitarian assistance to Ukraine. We have supported Ukraine in terms of military equipment because Poland strongly believes that Ukraine has the right to defend itself”, he added.

About his experience in Pakistan, he said, “I have been learning the Urdu language for more than a year and spoke in Urdu that he wants to make better foreign relations with Pakistan”.