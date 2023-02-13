An overview of new, upcoming WhatsApp updates, features

The WhatsApp app logo is seen on a smartphone in this picture illustration taken September 15, 2017. — Reuters

Meta-owned WhatsApp keeps improving user experience by introducing new updates and features to the application for all its versions — android, iOS, and desktop.

If you missed out on the latest updates and features being introduced to the instant messaging app, this is the time to catch up.

Some of the features are still under development and not yet available to all testers or they may gradually roll out to users in the coming weeks while some are available to the beta testers.

If you are unable to use a certain feature, you need to for a future update of the app to access it.

Here is a wrap-up of the updates and new features.

Status updates

WhatsApp announced new features for status updates for the iOS and Android versions. This includes private audience selector, voice status, status reactions, status profile rings, and rich link previews on Status.

Media limit

In the Android 2.23.4.3 update, the messaging app announced that some of the beta testers will be able to share up to 100 photos or videos with their loved ones.

Previously, users were only allowed to share up to 30 media, however, the limit has been increased to 100.

This update is also available to some beta testers who install the latest WhatsApp beta for iOS 23.3.0.75 update from the TestFlight app.

Voice note transcription



WhatsApp is also making it easier to read a transcription of voice notes if users are unable to listen to them for the future update of the app. This feature is available for iOS users in the 23.3.0.73 update.

Camera mode

Users will now be able to record videos hands-free if they install the WhatsApp beta for iOS 23.3.0.74 update from the TestFlight app.

Calls

WhatsApp is also working on the ability to schedule calls, which will allow the group members to plan their schedules accordingly.

This feature is still under development and will be released in the future update of the Android app.

Emoji keyboard

The instant messaging app also addressed an issue with the emoji keyboard that could appear transparent in Android.

High-quality photos

This is one of the most anticipated features of WhatsApp that would allow users to send photos in their original quality.

Users will have the option to either send the compressed photo if they wish to save storage, however, they can also send in the original quality.