Shahid Kapoor retweets fans reaction video to Mauja Hi Mauja 'Too special'

Shahid Kapoor feels ‘special’ as he reacts to fans dancing to Mauja Hi Mauja in theatres

Jab We Met is one of the most iconic films of Shahid Kapoor which is still loved dearly by fans. The movie was rereleased in theatres on account of Valentine's day and fans danced their hearts out on Mauja Hi Mauja.

Shahid took to his Twitter to say he feels ‘too special’ as he retweeted a reaction video shared by a fan. The fan wrote, “After almost 16yrs #JabWeMet in #ValentinesWeek is running housefull without any promotions in social media, speaks volume of a cult romantic comedy. @shahidkapoor bro do check reactions of public in theatre, u will love it.”

The video shows young fans grooving to the song in aisles and their seats. The song was sung by Mika Singh and Abrar ul Haq. The lyrics were written by Irshad Kamil and composed by Pritam Chakraborty. Shahid was starred opposite Kareena Kapoor in Jab We Met and the dialogues are still iconic to this date.