Tuesday Feb 14 2023
'Squid Game' actress Lee Yoo Mi features in Jay Park's 'Yesterday'

Tuesday Feb 14, 2023

Squid Game actress Lee Yoo M was featured in singer and rapper Jay Park's newly released single Yesterday.

On Mondy, February 13, MORE VISION unveiled the music video for American singer and rapper Jay Park's new single Yesterday from his digital single album of the same name.

Lee Yoo Mi, known for starring in the globally acclaimed Netflix series Squid Game and All of Us Are Dead, played Park's love interest in the music.

According to Allkpop, the actresses' "presence adds a heart-warming element to the music video, as Jay sings the song's lyrics about staying by his partner's side no matter the circumstances."

Park's album also features another famous Korean celebrity, MAMAMOO's HwaSa, in his B-side track Love Is Ugly.

Check out the Music Video below:



