PSL 2023 taffic plan: These roads will be closed during matches in Karachi

Karachi Traffic Police unveiled the traffic plan on February 14, 2023, ahead of the PSL 2023 matches in Karachi. — Twitter/@Khitrafficpol

KARACHI: Police announced on Monday a traffic diversion plan for the Pakistan Super League's (PSL) eighth edition matches — to be played at the National Bank Cricket Arena from February 14 to 26.



"A special traffic plan has been prepared for parking and alternative routes for cricket fans," a police spokesperson said in a statement.



According to the details, media persons coming from Karsaz should park their vehicles at the National Coaching Centre and China Ground, on Sir Shah Suleman Road via Habib Ibrahim Rehmatullah Road, Stadium Flyover.

The spokesperson also said that the media persons coming from Millennium Mall should park their vehicles at the National Coaching Centre, China Ground, on Sir Shah Sulaiman Road on the right side of the stadium flyover, after passing through Stadium Road (Pir Sabghatullah Shah Rashidi Road).

Moreover, media persons coming from New Town should park their vehicles at the National Coaching Center, China Ground on Sir Shah Sulaiman Road on the left side after Aga Khan Hospital via Stadium Road (Pir Sabghatullah Shah Rashidi Road).

Parking arrangements have been made at Dalmia near Garib Nawaz Football Ground for fans coming from different areas of Karachi. It will be mandatory for them to show the original identity card and the match ticket for parking. From the ground, they will be taken to the National Stadium by shuttle service.



No traffic will be allowed to go to Stadium Road from Liaquatabad No 10, Hassan Square Bridge.

Similarly, traffic will not be allowed to move towards the stadium from University Road’s Expo Centre turning, while traffic will continue to run from Stadium Road to Hassan Square, mentioned the traffic police spokesperson.

Entry of all types of heavy traffic will be prohibited from the stadium signal to Hassan Square.

"The public is requested to cooperate with law enforcement agencies and traffic police to avoid trouble," the official stated.

The spokesperson also added that the citizens should follow the instructions, and should not park cars, or motorcycles on any service road or main road.

For guidance in case of any problems, people can call Traffic Police Guide 1915 where their representatives are there to guide citizens, or contact the social media unit (www.facebook.com/karachitrafficpolice, WhatsApp 03059266907. Or keep getting the latest updates from FM Radio 88.6).