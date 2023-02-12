Karachi Kings: Fixtures and probable lineups

Karachi Kings during their training session ahead of PSL 8. — Twitter/@KarachiKingsARY

Undoubtedly, Karachi Kings, which represents one of the most populous cities in Pakistan, will be looking to give their fans something to cheer for in HBL Pakistan Super League (PSL) 8, after their disastrous stint in PSL 7.

Finishing positions in previous seasons

Karachi Kings have won the title only once during the PSL history, under the leadership of Imad Wasim, which came in 2020 when they defeated Lahore Qalandars in the final.

They also qualified for the playoffs in the first four seasons of the event.

The Kings finished last on the points table in PSL 7 which also marked the first time that they didn’t qualify for the playoffs in the tournament’s history.

Squad

Haider Ali, Imad Wasim, Mohammad Amir, Shoaib Malik, Aamir Yamin, Mir Hamza, Sharjeel Khan, Qasim Akram, Matthew Wade, Imran Tahir, James Vince, James Fuller, Andrew Tye, Tayyab Tahir, Mohammad Akhlaq, Muhammad Irfan Khan, Tabraiz Shamsi, Mohammad Umar, Ben Cutting, Musa Khan, Faisal Akram (partial replacement for Tabraiz Shamsi), Adam Rossington (partial replacement for James Vince)

Probable lineup

James Vince, Sharjeel Khan, Haider Ali, Shoaib Malik, Matthew Wade, Imad Wasim, Qasim Akram, Ben Cutting, Mohammad Amir, Imran Tahir, Mir Hamza.

Fixtures

14 Feb — Karachi Kings v Peshawar Zalmi, National Bank Cricket Arena

16 Feb — Karachi Kings v Islamabad United, National Bank Cricket Arena

18 Feb — Karachi Kings v Quetta Gladiators, National Bank Cricket Arena

19 Feb — Kings v Lahore Qalandars, National Bank Cricket Arena

22 Feb — Multan Sultans v Karachi Kings, Multan Cricket Stadium

26 Feb — Karachi Kings v Multan Sultans, National Bank Cricket Arena

1 Mar — Peshawar Zalmi v Karachi Kings, Pindi Cricket Stadium

3 Mar — Islamabad United v Karachi Kings, Pindi Cricket Stadium

6 Mar — Quetta Gladiators v Karachi Kings, Pindi Cricket Stadium

12 Mar — Lahore Qalandars v Karachi Kings, Gaddafi Stadium