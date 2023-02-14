 
King Charles slammed over his plan for Prince Harry, Meghan Markle

King Charles has received backlash online over his plan to invite Prince Harry and Meghan Markle to his coronation in May.

According to Daily Express, a source has confirmed that the California-based royal couple have been invited to the ceremony which falls on their son Archie’s fourth birthday on May 6.

Commenting on it, a campaign group Republic supporter said, “The future king is weak and not up to the high standard set by the late Queen.

“He has put his shabby son first and country last. I hope this backfires on them now.”

The comment further reads: “I have joined republic a month ago because I would prefer to vote in or out a head of state rather than watch this dynasty abuse the status and the British people it is supposed to represent.” 

