Paul Rudd expresses his excitement over joining Only Murders in the Building series

Paul Rudd has recently explained why he’s excited to join the cast of Only Murders in the Building.



In a new interview with PEOPLE, Paul revealed that he was happy to sign on to the hit Hulu series mainly because of the three stars Steve Martin, Martin Short and new cast member Meryl Streep.

“I came in there, and there's Meryl Streep, who is arguably the greatest of all time,” said the 53-year-old.

The actor continued, “And Martin Short, who is one of the funniest people on the planet, and somebody that just, I love, I really love.”

Paul, who plays Ben Glenroy in the series, stated, “And yet to be there with Steve Martin, when I think back on people who probably had more of an impact on my life and my wanting to do this, or my understanding that performing or anything was even a career somebody would have, it was him.”

Reflecting on his acting career, Paul mentioned, “Martin’s impact on his life has been more consequential than any other person in history”.

“And so to, one, keep it kind of cool, and just not acknowledge it so that I can get through the day is one thing,” shared Paul.

The actor pointed out, “But to also stop, acknowledge it and say, ‘Wow, how lucky am I? Now I'm in this with him’.”

“That kind of thing doesn't really happen in life. And it's happened in my life,” he remarked.

Paul added, “It's a special place, I could just tell, I could feel it, it's such a great group of people and it's also just a really fun place to be."