 
entertainment
Thursday Feb 16 2023
By
Web Desk

Rihanna slams paps for clicking pictures of her son without consent, ‘it’s a violation’

By
Web Desk

Thursday Feb 16, 2023

Rihanna slams paps for clicking pictures of her son without consent, ‘it’s a violation’
Rihanna slams paps for clicking pictures of her son without consent, ‘it’s a violation’

Rihanna has slammed paparazzi for violating her privacy when it comes to sharing photos and videos of her nine-month-old son.

In a new cover story for British Vogue’s March 2023 issue, the pop icon detailed her concerns about navigating motherhood and protecting her son from the spotlight.

Rihanna, who announced her second pregnancy during the 2023 Super Bowl halftime show, recalled one moment when paparazzi clicked her son’s pictures without her consent.

“It’s the thing you never want to happen,” adding that, “We get to decide as parents when and how we do that. End of story.”

The Diamonds singer expressed her anger and said, “Throw me to the wolves. Do what you want with me. But he doesn’t have a say in any of this. We’ve been protecting him thus far and you don’t have any consent to be posting photos or selling photos of my child, a minor. Get the hell out of here with that.”

Riri addressed the situation and said, “I just went straight into protective mode. Like there wasn’t even time for rage,” adding that “As parents it just feels so icky, like a violation.”

Rihanna and British Vogue shared some super cute snaps of the 9-month-old baby in their latest feature.

In December, RiRi posted a clip of the then 7-month-old grabbing her phone, which has since been watched millions of times.

More From Entertainment:

Kanye West, Bianca Censori opts to 'movie night' on Valentine Day

Kanye West, Bianca Censori opts to 'movie night' on Valentine Day
Jennifer Coolidge breaks down her sudden spike of fame

Jennifer Coolidge breaks down her sudden spike of fame
Robin Wright reveals the real reason she reunited with ex Sean Penn

Robin Wright reveals the real reason she reunited with ex Sean Penn
Rebel Wilson explains why she ‘halted’ weight loss for ‘Pitch Perfect’

Rebel Wilson explains why she ‘halted’ weight loss for ‘Pitch Perfect’
Ryan Reynolds, Blake Lively ‘thrilled’ after welcoming baby no. 4: Insider

Ryan Reynolds, Blake Lively ‘thrilled’ after welcoming baby no. 4: Insider
Rihanna warns ‘throw me to the wolves’ but ‘keep my son out of this'

Rihanna warns ‘throw me to the wolves’ but ‘keep my son out of this'
Florence Pugh steps out with mystery man following break up from Zach Braff

Florence Pugh steps out with mystery man following break up from Zach Braff
Megan Fox, Machine Gun Kelly working to patch things up after big fight: Insider

Megan Fox, Machine Gun Kelly working to patch things up after big fight: Insider

Machine Gun Kelly’s guitarist Sophie Lloyd slams ‘meritless’ cheating rumours

Machine Gun Kelly’s guitarist Sophie Lloyd slams ‘meritless’ cheating rumours
Rihanna’s 'big secret' at Super Bowl Halftime Show ‘complete lunacy’, director says

Rihanna’s 'big secret' at Super Bowl Halftime Show ‘complete lunacy’, director says
Kylie Jenner has no intentions of reconciling with ex Travis Scott: Insider

Kylie Jenner has no intentions of reconciling with ex Travis Scott: Insider

Camila Cabello, Austin Kevitch reportedly broke up due to ‘very busy’ careers

Camila Cabello, Austin Kevitch reportedly broke up due to ‘very busy’ careers