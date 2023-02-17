 
Friday Feb 17 2023
Faizan Lakhani

PSL 2023: Lahore Qalanaders' Hussian Talat wants to become 'player of tournament'

Faizan Lakhani

Friday Feb 17, 2023

Lahore Qalandars’ all-rounder Hussain Talat speaks to Geo News in Karachi on February 17, 2023. — Photo by author
KARACHI: Aiming to make a comeback in the Pakistan cricket team, Lahore Qalandars’ all-rounder Hussain Talat has set his eyes on the player-of-the-tournament award in Pakistan Super League (PSL) 8.

Talking to Geo News in Karachi on the sidelines of the Qalandars training session at Moin Khan Academy, Talat said that his side has got the start it wanted in season 8 of the PSL

Talat said, “we started this season in the same manner we finished the last season. The win in the first game against Multan has boosted our confidence.”

“I am happy to be part of Qalandars, I have played all my cricket in Lahore so it is good to be at this franchise, I am loving the overall environment of the team,” he said.

Talat, along with his teammates, was preparing for the high-voltage game against Karachi Kings, which is scheduled to be played on Sunday in Karachi.

According to Talat, everyone– including fans and players – is excited about this match and Lahore is looking forward to continuing its winning streak.

“We have got the momentum and we are confident of winning against Karachi on Sunday,” he said.

When asked about his own goals in a match against Karachi, the all-rounder said that he would care more about the team’s cause than any personal milestone in a match.

“It is important that whatever you do, few runs or big score, or anything, it should benefit the team’s cause, you’ve to put your numbers aside and do what the team demands from you in any particular situation,” he said.

However, Talat is hopeful of winning an individual award in the tournament.

“I was player of the tournament in Nepal Premier League and I want to win a similar award in Pakistan Super League, I want to perform like a proper all-rounder for my team,” he said.

“I am also hoping for a comeback, I’ve been performing well in the domestic season and if my PSL goes well too then I may get a chance. I want to play as a batting all-rounder for a longer period in the Pakistan team,” he concluded.

