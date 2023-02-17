 
entertainment
Friday Feb 17 2023
Harry and Meghan are poor compared to their neighbours in US says author

Friday Feb 17, 2023

Prince Harry will become redundant to Meghan Markle's ambitions in the near future, said a royal author.

The royal couple is receiving backlash in the UK after Harry levelled some serious allegations against the royal family in his book titled Spare.

Tom Bower, the author of "Revenge: Meghan, Harry and the War Between the Windsors", told GB News he believes the Duchess of Sussex is out for her own interests. 

He added,  "What's interesting is the people she goes to. Who is going to maximise Meghan's popularity, who's going to make her really big and very rich?"

The author said, "They're poor compared to their neighbours, and Meghan feels that more than anything."

Tom Bower said, "That's why she was so dissatisfied with Frogmore, she wanted a palace, not five cottages knocked into a small home in Windsor."


