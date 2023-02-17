 
Friday Feb 17 2023
Web Desk

PSL 2023: Peshawar Zalmi win toss, opt to bowl against Multan Sultans

Web Desk

Friday Feb 17, 2023

Peshawar Zalmi captain Babar Azam and Multan Sultan Captain Mohammad Rizwan during the toss on February 17, 2023. — PSL
In the fifth match of the eighth edition of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) at the Multan Cricket Stadium, Peshawar Zalmi won the toss and opted to bowl against Multan Sultans.

Lineups

Multan Sultans: Shan Masood, Mohammad Rizwan(w/c), Rilee Rossouw, David Miller, Kieron Pollard, Khushdil Shah, Carlos Brathwaite, Usama Mir, Abbas Afridi, Sameen Gul, Ihsanullah

Peshawar Zalmi: Mohammad Haris(w), Babar Azam(c), Saim Ayub, Tom Kohler-Cadmore, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Rovman Powell, James Neesham, Wahab Riaz, Khurram Shahzad, Salman Irshad, Sufiyan Muqeem

More to follow... 

