PSL 2023: Peshawar Zalmi win toss, opt to bowl against Multan Sultans

In the fifth match of the eighth edition of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) at the Multan Cricket Stadium, Peshawar Zalmi won the toss and opted to bowl against Multan Sultans.

Lineups

Multan Sultans: Shan Masood, Mohammad Rizwan(w/c), Rilee Rossouw, David Miller, Kieron Pollard, Khushdil Shah, Carlos Brathwaite, Usama Mir, Abbas Afridi, Sameen Gul, Ihsanullah

Peshawar Zalmi: Mohammad Haris(w), Babar Azam(c), Saim Ayub, Tom Kohler-Cadmore, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Rovman Powell, James Neesham, Wahab Riaz, Khurram Shahzad, Salman Irshad, Sufiyan Muqeem

