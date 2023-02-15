MS vs QG: Five exciting stats about third PSL match

Quetta Gladiator Captain Sarfaraz Ahmed (left) photographed with Multan Sultan captain Mohammad Rizwan. — Twitter/File

Multan Sultans and Quetta Gladiators will lock horns today (Wednesday) in the third match of the eighth edition of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) at the Multan Cricket Stadium.

Multan — the homeside — have already lost their opening match against Lahore Qalandars on Monday in the first match of the series.

Now, Sarfaraz-led Quetta will be looking to kick off their PSL campaign on a positive note.

Shahnawaz Dahani, Multan's standout pacer, will not be playing because of a finger injury, which he sustained against Lahore on Monday. The injury has ruled him out of the competition.

On the other hand, Quetta, eager to get their season off to a strong start, will be motivated to advance farther this time around after missing out on the PSL playoffs the past two seasons.

Iftikhar Ahmed, Jason Roy, Naseem Shah, Mohammad Hasnain, and Martin Guptill are all representing Quetta, and they appear to be favourites on paper.

Here are five stats that you need to know ahead of the exciting clash.

Head-to-Head

The two sides have faced off nine times, with the Mohammad Rizwan-led Multan winning five matches, and Quetta claiming victory in four contests.

Highest total

Multan Sultans' highest total came against Quetta in the seventh edition of the PSL when they posted a massive 245 runs on the scoreboard.

Lowest total

The lowest total between the two sides was scored by Quetta when Sarfaraz's side managed to score only 73 runs against Multan in Abu Dhabi on June 16, 2021.

Best bowling figures in an innings

Former Pakistan pacer Umar Gul holds the record for the best bowling figures in a match between Multan and Quetta. Gul claimed six wickets and gave away 24 runs during their match in March 2018 in Dubai.

Highest score by a player

The record for the highest score in a match between Multan and Quetta is held by Usman Khan when he played for the Sarfaraz Ahmed-led side. The top-order batter smashed 81 runs off 50 balls.

Squads

Multan Sultans

Mohammad Rizwan, Khushdil Shah, Rilee Rossouw, Shan Masood, Mohammad Ilyas, Tim David, Abbas Afridi, Ihsanullah, David Miller, Josh Little, Akeal Hosein, Usama Mir, Usman Khan, Sameen Gul, Anwar Ali, Mohammad Sarwar, Arafat Minhas, Kieron Pollard, Amad Butt

Partial replacements: Wayne Parnell and Izharulhaq Naveed

Quetta Gladiators

Mohammad Nawaz, Iftikhar Ahmed, Jason Roy, Mohammad Hasnain, Sarfaraz Ahmed, Naveen ul Haq, Umar Akmal, Will Smeed, Wanindu Hasaranga, Naseem Shah, Odean Smith, Ahsan Ali, Umaid Asif, Muhammad Zahid, Abdul Bangalzai, Aimal Khan, Martin Guptill, Omair Bin Yousuf, Qais Ahmed, Saud Shakeel, Dwaine Pretorius (partial replacement for Odean Smith), Will Jacks (partial replacement for Jason Roy), Nuwan Thushara (partial replacement for Naveen ul Haq