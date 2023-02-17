PSL 2023: Mahira Khan, Hamza Ali Abbasi to feature in Peshawar Zalmi anthem

Peshawar Zalmi announced on Friday that its Pakistan Super League (PSL) 2023 anthem 'Zalmi Raalal' will feature Pakistani superstars Mahira Khan and Hamza Ali Abbasi.



Zalmi also named Mahira Khan as its Brand Ambassador by featuring her in the teaser video of the anthem for PSL 8.

Hamza Ali Abbasi has also been named as the brand ambassador for Zalmi.



In an official statement released by Peshawar Zalmi, it said: "As a powerhouse of talent, charisma and dedication to her craft, Mahira Khan is a name with a dense global fan base. Peshawar Zalmi takes immense pride in proclaiming Mahira Khan as Zalmi's Brand Ambassador."

"Mahira Khan and Peshawar Zalmi’s relationship is one that goes back a few years. Every year, Zalmi fans eagerly wait for Mahira Khan's appearance in Zalmi anthems as well as on the ground to support Peshawar Zalmi during the matches," the statement added.



Hamza Ali Abbasi has also been named as the brand ambassador for Zalmi.

Peshawar Zalmi Captain Babar Azam and Head Coach Darren Sammy can also be seen in the anthem video.

It should be noted that Peshawar Zalmi had defeated Karachi Kings on Tuesday by two runs during the second match of the PSL 2023 at the National Bank Cricket Arena in Karachi.

The PSL 2023 matches kicked off at Multan Cricket Stadium with Multan Sultans facing Lahore Qalandars on February 13.

The final of PSL will be played in Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore on March 19.

