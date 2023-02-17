 
sports
Friday Feb 17 2023
By
M Muzamil Asif

Lahore Qalandars determined to revive hockey

By
M Muzamil Asif

Friday Feb 17, 2023

KARACHI: Eager to play their role in the revival of hockey in Pakistan, Shaheen Shah Afridi-led Lahore Qalandars reached Karachi Hockey Association (KHA) ground on Friday.

Qalandars, hoping to boost the national game, took the initiative to hold open trials in Karachi and Lahore.

Shaheen and company reached KHA to watch the trials, where hundreds of kids appeared at 10am on Friday.

Lahore Qalandars determined to revive hockey

The complete squad of Qalandars took a round of KHA and also met some of the players who took part in the trials. Meanwhile, fans took selfies with their favourite cricket heroes.

Speaking to the media on this occasion, Qalandars' owner Atif Rana said he was overwhelmed by the response of youngsters at the trials.

"We got a response beyond our expectations," shared Atif. "After watching massive turnout for trials, we have increased the number of days. Trials will be continued for the next couple of days," he added.

Atif said they would take care of hockey from now onwards in collaboration with Pakistan Hockey Federation (PHF) and provincial governments.

"We conducted trials of more than 500,000 cricketers. Out of them, we found players like Haris Rauf, Shaheen and others," he shared.

"Similarly, we will find out talented players in hockey and groom them in high-class facilities. 

"We will shortlist players from trials and send them to Germany, Holland, or other countries where we see better opportunities for them," he mentioned.

After the trials, Qalandars will host a hockey series between the teams of Karachi and Lahore. Shaheen will be the ambassador of Karachi whereas Haris will be in the camp of Lahore.

More From Sports:

Sania Mirza serving looks and lessons

Sania Mirza serving looks and lessons
PSL 2023: Multan Sultans triumph over Peshawar Zalmi

PSL 2023: Multan Sultans triumph over Peshawar Zalmi
PZ vs MS: Five stats you should know

PZ vs MS: Five stats you should know
India's chief cricket selector resigns after undercover sting

India's chief cricket selector resigns after undercover sting
Cricket legend Javed Miandad 'admitted to hospital'

Cricket legend Javed Miandad 'admitted to hospital'
PSL 2023: Mahira Khan, Hamza Ali Abbasi to feature in Peshawar Zalmi anthem

PSL 2023: Mahira Khan, Hamza Ali Abbasi to feature in Peshawar Zalmi anthem
Lahore Qalandars' Shai Hope glad to be behind wicket while facing Shaheen Afridi

Lahore Qalandars' Shai Hope glad to be behind wicket while facing Shaheen Afridi
PSL 2023: Lahore Qalandars' Hussain Talat wants to become 'player of tournament'

PSL 2023: Lahore Qalandars' Hussain Talat wants to become 'player of tournament'
PSL 2023: Colin Munro believes Azam Khan should be in Pakistan team

PSL 2023: Colin Munro believes Azam Khan should be in Pakistan team
PSL 2023: Twitter divided on 'aggressive' Mohammad Amir

PSL 2023: Twitter divided on 'aggressive' Mohammad Amir

PSL 2023: Ticket prices halved for Karachi students

PSL 2023: Ticket prices halved for Karachi students
PSL 2023: Naseem Shah fined for wearing ‘wrong helmet’

PSL 2023: Naseem Shah fined for wearing ‘wrong helmet’