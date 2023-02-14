 
sports
PSL 2023: Timely use of bowlers led to victory, says Shaheen

Lahore Qalandars captain and ace pacer Shaheen Shah Afridi celebrating after dismissing Multan Sultans captain Muhammad Rizwan on February 13, 2023. — Screengrab Twitter/@thepslt20
Lahore Qalandars captain and ace pacer Shaheen Shah Afridi said that timely use of bowlers led his side to victory against Multan Sultans on Monday.  

After the opening match of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) yesterday, Shaheen, while talking about the winning strategy of the team, told the media that the batters also performed well in the match. 

Shaheen stated that opener Tahir Baig batted very well, whereas Fakhar Zaman was also in great touch. 

Shaheen said that "we utilised bowlers at the right time which worked in our favour".

It should be noted that, a day earlier, the opening match of the PSL 2023 was held at the Multan Cricket Stadium in which Lahore Qalandars set a 176-run target. 

However, Multan Sultans could not achieve the target, therefore losing by one run. 

The second match of the PSL 2023 will kick-start in Karachi on Tuesday (today) at Karachi's National Bank Cricket Arena in which Karachi Kings and Peshawar Zalmi will lock horns. 

Dot balls were important: Haris Rauf

While talking about the bowling strategy against Multan, pacer Haris Rauf said that "we attempted to put pressure on the Sultans' batters by bowling dot balls".

"We achieved success by implementing this strategy and won the match," he added. 

While commenting on Sultans' performance, he said that "the start of the Multan Sultans was very good, however we were confident about staging a comeback". 

Squads:

Multan Sultans: Muhammad Rizwan (c), Shan Masood, Usman Khan, David Miller, Kieron Pollard, Khushdil Shah, Akeal Hossain, Usama Mir, Sameen Gul, Shahnawaz Dahani, Ihsanullah

Lahore Qalandars: Fakhar Zaman, Tahir Baig, Shai Hope, Kamran Ghulam, Hussain Talat, Sikandar Raza, Liam Dawson, David Wiese, Shaheen Afridi (c), Haris Rauf, Zaman Khan

