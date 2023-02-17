Live updates: Terrorists attack Karachi police chief office on Sharea Faisal

KARACHI: Armed men opened fire at the Karachi police chief's office, situated on the main artery of Sharea Faisal, officials confirmed to Geo News Friday, the latest attack on security forces as terror incidents see an uptick across the country.

The attack began at around 7:10pm and is still ongoing, while multiple explosions were reported as well after terrorists targeted the five-storey police building. A police officer, who did not want to be named, told Geo News that the attackers entered the office wearing police uniforms — a similar move used in the Peshawar mosque suicide attack that claimed the lives of more than 80 people. As the operation to eliminate the terrorists is underway, two militants have been killed and five people — including two Rangers personnel and a police officer — have been injured.

Police officials said that armed suspects — whose total numbers are unknown at the moment — fired several rounds at the head office — located adjacent to the Sadar Police Station.



The location of the police office in Karachi. — Google Maps

A rescue official was injured after being shot and has been shifted to the Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre, confirmed hospital sources. It was learnt that the person, who sustained two bullets, was out of danger.



As the police bid to beat the terrorists, Rangers have been called in and the roads leading towards the police office for traffic — to ensure that citizens remain safe.

Traffic diversion

In view of the terrorists’ attack, the authorities blocked both sides of Sharea Faisal from Avari Hotel to Nursery.

In a bid to avoid inconvenience to commuters, the traffic coming from Avari Hotel’s side is being diverted to Teen Talwar and Cantonment Railway Station. While the traffic coming from the Nursery area is being diverted to Korangi Road.

Traffic arriving from Korangi Road is being diverted to Hino Chowrangi from Defence Mor (intersection of Sunset Boulevard and Korangi Road).

'Not acceptable'

Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah took notice of the attack on the office of the additional inspector-general, instructing several DIGs to send police force to the site.

"The attack on the Karachi police office is not acceptable under any circumstances," he said, demanding an initial report from the concerned officer immediately.



The chief minister mentioned that he is personally monitoring the situation and has directed officials concerned to arrest the suspects involved.

Sindh Governor Kamran Tessori expressed concern over the attack and sought a report from Inspector-General of Police Ghulam Nabi Memon. He directed officials to take "strong action" against the terrorists. “Terrorists should be strictly dealt with. The attack is an extremely significant cause for concern,” he stated.

Meanwhile, Sindh Information Minister Sharjeel Memon insisted on defeating terrorists.

“Terrorists will be taught a lesson for challenging the government’s writ. They have attacked while hiding and the attack will prove costly for them,” the minister said.

More to follow...