PSL 2023 to 'continue as per schedule'

An ariel view of the National Bank Cricket arena Karachi. — Twitter/File

KARACHI: The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) and the Pakistan Super League (PSL) franchise owners, in a meeting after the attack on the Karachi police chief office Friday, agreed that PSL 8 games in the city will continue as per schedule.

After the attack on the cop office earlier in the day, doubts were raised on the future of scheduled PSL 8 matches in the metropolis.

However, an emergency meeting was called by the PCB which was attended by franchise representatives. In the huddle, the cricket board, in consultation with security agencies and the provincial government, took franchises into confidence.

As a result, they all agreed to continue with the ongoing edition of PSL as per schedule in Karachi.

Per the schedule, Karachi Kings will take on Quetta Gladiators at National Bamk Cricket Arena today (Saturday). Peshawar Zalmi's squad will also arrive in the metropolis today as per schedule.

Karachi will host back-to-back matches on Saturday, Sunday and Monday. The last match in the city will take place on February 26.

It must be noted here that when the attack took place, Quetta and Lahore Qalandars were practising in the city's stadium. Both the teams stayed inside the stadium until security clearance.