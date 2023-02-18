 
sports
Saturday Feb 18 2023
By
Faizan Lakhani

PSL 2023 to 'continue as per schedule'

By
Faizan Lakhani

Saturday Feb 18, 2023

An ariel view of the National Bank Cricket arena Karachi. — Twitter/File
An ariel view of the National Bank Cricket arena Karachi. — Twitter/File

KARACHI: The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) and the Pakistan Super League (PSL) franchise owners, in a meeting after the attack on the Karachi police chief office Friday, agreed that PSL 8 games in the city will continue as per schedule.

After the attack on the cop office earlier in the day, doubts were raised on the future of scheduled PSL 8 matches in the metropolis.

However, an emergency meeting was called by the PCB which was attended by franchise representatives. In the huddle, the cricket board, in consultation with security agencies and the provincial government, took franchises into confidence.

As a result, they all agreed to continue with the ongoing edition of PSL as per schedule in Karachi.

Per the schedule, Karachi Kings will take on Quetta Gladiators at National Bamk Cricket Arena today (Saturday). Peshawar Zalmi's squad will also arrive in the metropolis today as per schedule.

Karachi will host back-to-back matches on Saturday, Sunday and Monday. The last match in the city will take place on February 26.

It must be noted here that when the attack took place, Quetta and Lahore Qalandars were practising in the city's stadium. Both the teams stayed inside the stadium until security clearance.

More From Sports:

Lahore Qalandars determined to revive hockey

Lahore Qalandars determined to revive hockey
Sania Mirza serving looks and lessons

Sania Mirza serving looks and lessons
PSL 2023: Multan Sultans triumph over Peshawar Zalmi

PSL 2023: Multan Sultans triumph over Peshawar Zalmi
PZ vs MS: Five stats you should know

PZ vs MS: Five stats you should know
India's chief cricket selector resigns after undercover sting

India's chief cricket selector resigns after undercover sting
Cricket legend Javed Miandad 'admitted to hospital'

Cricket legend Javed Miandad 'admitted to hospital'
PSL 2023: Mahira Khan, Hamza Ali Abbasi to feature in Peshawar Zalmi anthem

PSL 2023: Mahira Khan, Hamza Ali Abbasi to feature in Peshawar Zalmi anthem
Lahore Qalandars' Shai Hope glad to be behind wicket while facing Shaheen Afridi

Lahore Qalandars' Shai Hope glad to be behind wicket while facing Shaheen Afridi
PSL 2023: Lahore Qalandars' Hussain Talat wants to become 'player of tournament'

PSL 2023: Lahore Qalandars' Hussain Talat wants to become 'player of tournament'
PSL 2023: Colin Munro believes Azam Khan should be in Pakistan team

PSL 2023: Colin Munro believes Azam Khan should be in Pakistan team
PSL 2023: Twitter divided on 'aggressive' Mohammad Amir

PSL 2023: Twitter divided on 'aggressive' Mohammad Amir

PSL 2023: Ticket prices halved for Karachi students

PSL 2023: Ticket prices halved for Karachi students