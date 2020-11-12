PSL 2020: Strict security arrangements for playoffs in Karachi

The PSL playoffs were called off on March 17 when the coronavirus hit Pakistan. Photo: File

KARACHI: Strict security arrangements are in place for the Pakistan Super League playoffs matches in the metropolis which will start from November 14, The News on Wednesday.

According to the report, a huge area around the National Stadium Karachi (NSK) was cordoned off on Wednesday by the security forces for the practice match between Peshawar Zalmi and Multan Sultans. A huge contingent of police and other law-enforcing agencies were deployed inside and outside the venue.

The authorities had also blocked the road from Karsaz to the stadium for heavy traffic and no public transport was allowed on that road. The entry points at the KDA scheme along the Karsaz Road have also been sealed with the help of heavy containers.

The publication reported that “curfew-like situation” could be seen on the road from the NSK’s front gate to Hasan Square.

The closure of roads had caused hindrance for the residents living in those areas. The flyover near NSK leading to Hasan Square has also been closed for traffic. While the security forces have been also deployed inside the PSB Coaching Centre which is located across the road from NSK.

“It’s again a difficult time for us,” a man who resides near NSK told The News.

The PSL playoffs were called off on March 17 when the coronavirus hit Pakistan. Initially, the play-offs were scheduled to be played in Lahore but were shifted to Karachi due to weather issues.

The playoffs are set to begin from November 14 when table-toppers Multan Sultans will take on second-placed Karachi Kings in the qualifier. In the first eliminator, former champions Peshawar Zalmi will lock horns with the third-placed Lahore Qalandars.

The second eliminator will be held on November 15 between the losers of the qualifier and losers of the first eliminator. The final will be conducted on November 17.

Originally published in The News