Former minister Ijaz ul Haq called by FIA in money laundering case

Former minister of religious affairs and minorities Muhammad Ijaz ul Haq. — NA website

ISLAMABAD: The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) summoned former minister and Pakistan Muslim League (PML) leader Muhammad Ijaz ul Haq in a money laundering case filed against him, The News reported Saturday.

Ijaz, who is the son of former president General Muhammad Ziaul Haq, has been issued a summons notice by the federal agency.

He has been asked to appear on February 21 (Tuesday) at the investigation agency's office in Faisalabad.

The former minister of religious affairs and minorities was accused of having more assets than income. He was being investigated for money laundering of Rs1.8 billion.

Ijaz's case was handed over to the FIA by National Accountability Bureau (NAB). He will be investigated by a joint investigation team (JIT).