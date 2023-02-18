 
pakistan
Saturday Feb 18 2023
By
FKFaraz Khan

Former minister Ijaz ul Haq called by FIA in money laundering case

By
FKFaraz Khan

Saturday Feb 18, 2023

Former minister of religious affairs and minorities Muhammad Ijaz ul Haq. — NA website 

  • Ijaz asked to appear before FIA team on February 21. 
  • He is accused of having more assets than income.
  • NAB handed over case to FIA against former minister.

ISLAMABAD: The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) summoned former minister and Pakistan Muslim League (PML) leader Muhammad Ijaz ul Haq in a money laundering case filed against him, The News reported Saturday. 

Ijaz, who is the son of former president General Muhammad Ziaul Haq, has been issued a summons notice by the federal agency. 

He has been asked to appear on February 21 (Tuesday) at the investigation agency's office in Faisalabad.

The former minister of religious affairs and minorities was accused of having more assets than income. He was being investigated for money laundering of Rs1.8 billion.

Ijaz's case was handed over to the FIA by National Accountability Bureau (NAB). He will be investigated by a joint investigation team (JIT).

