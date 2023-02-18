Maryam Nawaz slams Imran Khan for 'hiding in bunker, using women as shields'

PML-N Senior Vice-President and Chief Organiser Maryam Nawaz speaks during a workers' convention in Multan on February 5, 2023. — APP

Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Senior Vice-President and Chief Organiser Maryam Nawaz Saturday censured Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan for “hiding in a bunker" and using “women as a shield”.



The PML-N scion, during an informal discussion with journalists in Lahore, spoke about the PTI chief hiding inside a burrow and avoiding appearing in courts — in reference to the ex-prime minister residing at his Lahore residence and not appearing before the judges despite being repeatedly ordered to do so.

Khan, the country’s deposed prime minister — whose government was ousted after a no-confidence motion in the National Assembly in April last year — announced kickstarting his party’s ‘Jail Bharo’ (court arrest) movement from February 17, starting from Lahore.

The PTI chairman’s decision comes as he blames the Pakistan Democratic Movement-led coalition government for resorting to “political victimisation” of his party’s leaders.

"We will fill jails, they [authorities] will have no space left to hide," Khan said in his address to the nation via video link a day earlier.

“Imran Khan [came into power] through the establishment’s support and is now trying to use the judiciary. His deeds are about to be exposed,” Maryam said while also slamming the PTI for not leaving the "bunker".

The PML-N senior leader added that the PTI chief drafted a 12-year plan to rule the country; however, his plans were thwarted by her party’s supremo Nawaz Sharif.

“Imran Khan wanted to make the next appointment, but could not do so," she said in an apparent reference to the army chief's appointment. "Nawaz Sharif did not panic and his [Khan’s] plan failed,” she claimed.

Without naming anyone, the party’s chief organiser spoke about “some people”, who are on their way out, trying for Khan’s facilitation. “No institution is supporting Imran Khan. PTI’s defeat is inscribed on the wall.”

Maryam, while insisting that the PTI chief be held accountable, said people like him should not avoid accountability.

“Accountability is not for revenge. We need to draw the line,” she said while stressing the need to devise a future plan of action.

In her bid to convince the judiciary, the PML-N senior vice-president said accountability doesn’t weaken but strengthens institutions.

Speaking about the possibility of elections, the PML-N leader said while she is preparing for elections, she doesn’t care when they are taking place.

“We are ready whenever the election takes place. I am going to the public,” Maryam said while claiming that her party is working hard and will win the polls.

Commenting on the rising levels of inflation, Maryam agreed that people will not respond well to it; however, she mentioned her government rebuilding the economy which the PTI-led administration in Islamabad had ruined.

“The country is under development. The focus should be on progress,” she said while highlighting the PML-N’s ideology of performance and how Pakistan will have to return to it.

