 
pakistan
Saturday Feb 18 2023
By
Web Desk

Maryam Nawaz slams Imran Khan for 'hiding in bunker, using women as shields'

By
Web Desk

Saturday Feb 18, 2023

PML-N Senior Vice-President and Chief Organiser Maryam Nawaz speaks during a workers convention in Multan on February 5, 2023. — APP
PML-N Senior Vice-President and Chief Organiser Maryam Nawaz speaks during a workers' convention in Multan on February 5, 2023. — APP

  • Maryam claims Khan trying to use judiciary after establishment.
  • "Nawaz Sharif thwarted Khan's 12-year plan to rule Pakistan."
  • PML-N leader says party is ready whenever polls takes place.

Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Senior Vice-President and Chief Organiser Maryam Nawaz Saturday censured Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan for “hiding in a bunker" and using “women as a shield”.

The PML-N scion, during an informal discussion with journalists in Lahore, spoke about the PTI chief hiding inside a burrow and avoiding appearing in courts — in reference to the ex-prime minister residing at his Lahore residence and not appearing before the judges despite being repeatedly ordered to do so.

Khan, the country’s deposed prime minister — whose government was ousted after a no-confidence motion in the National Assembly in April last year — announced kickstarting his party’s ‘Jail Bharo’ (court arrest) movement from February 17, starting from Lahore.

The PTI chairman’s decision comes as he blames the Pakistan Democratic Movement-led coalition government for resorting to “political victimisation” of his party’s leaders.

"We will fill jails, they [authorities] will have no space left to hide," Khan said in his address to the nation via video link a day earlier.

“Imran Khan [came into power] through the establishment’s support and is now trying to use the judiciary. His deeds are about to be exposed,” Maryam said while also slamming the PTI for not leaving the "bunker".

The PML-N senior leader added that the PTI chief drafted a 12-year plan to rule the country; however, his plans were thwarted by her party’s supremo Nawaz Sharif.

“Imran Khan wanted to make the next appointment, but could not do so," she said in an apparent reference to the army chief's appointment. "Nawaz Sharif did not panic and his [Khan’s] plan failed,” she claimed.

Without naming anyone, the party’s chief organiser spoke about “some people”, who are on their way out, trying for Khan’s facilitation. “No institution is supporting Imran Khan. PTI’s defeat is inscribed on the wall.”

Maryam, while insisting that the PTI chief be held accountable, said people like him should not avoid accountability.

“Accountability is not for revenge. We need to draw the line,” she said while stressing the need to devise a future plan of action.

In her bid to convince the judiciary, the PML-N senior vice-president said accountability doesn’t weaken but strengthens institutions.

Speaking about the possibility of elections, the PML-N leader said while she is preparing for elections, she doesn’t care when they are taking place.

“We are ready whenever the election takes place. I am going to the public,” Maryam said while claiming that her party is working hard and will win the polls.

Commenting on the rising levels of inflation, Maryam agreed that people will not respond well to it; however, she mentioned her government rebuilding the economy which the PTI-led administration in Islamabad had ruined.

“The country is under development. The focus should be on progress,” she said while highlighting the PML-N’s ideology of performance and how Pakistan will have to return to it.

Speaking about the possibility of elections, the PML-N leader said while she is preparing for elections, she doesn’t care when they are taking place.

“We are ready whenever the election takes place. I am going to the public,” Maryam said while claiming that her party is working hard and will win the polls.

More From Pakistan:

SAPM Jawad Sohrab Malik meets Swiss Ambassador to Pakistan

SAPM Jawad Sohrab Malik meets Swiss Ambassador to Pakistan
ECP wants president to use 'better choice of words' when addressing constitutional bodies

ECP wants president to use 'better choice of words' when addressing constitutional bodies
Five-member committee to probe Karachi Police Office attack

Five-member committee to probe Karachi Police Office attack
Audio leaks saga: Latest clip features PTI's Yasmin Rashid, Lahore CCPO

Audio leaks saga: Latest clip features PTI's Yasmin Rashid, Lahore CCPO
Pakistan calls for OIC emergency meeting to discuss Turkey earthquake

Pakistan calls for OIC emergency meeting to discuss Turkey earthquake
Court to indict Sheikh Rashid on March 2 in Zardari allegations case

Court to indict Sheikh Rashid on March 2 in Zardari allegations case
Sindh IG ordered to tighten security of police headquarters hours before KPO attack

Sindh IG ordered to tighten security of police headquarters hours before KPO attack
Security lapses at Karachi Police Office identified after attack

Security lapses at Karachi Police Office identified after attack
Former minister Ijaz ul Haq called by FIA in money laundering case

Former minister Ijaz ul Haq called by FIA in money laundering case

Nawaz Sharif wants action over Parvez Elahi audio leaks

Nawaz Sharif wants action over Parvez Elahi audio leaks
SLO assessment, e-marking best for checking exam papers: BIEK chairman

SLO assessment, e-marking best for checking exam papers: BIEK chairman
Condemnations pour in after Karachi police chief office attack

Condemnations pour in after Karachi police chief office attack