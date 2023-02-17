Imran Khan announces ‘Jail Bharo’ movement from Wednesday

PTI Chairman Imran Khan addresses nation via video link from Lahore on February 17, 2023. — YouTube/PTI

Blaming the incumbent coalition government for its "political victimisation" of his party leaders and allies, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan has announced kickstarting the ‘Jail Bharo’ (court arrest) movement from Wednesday, starting from Lahore.



"We will fill jails, they [authorities] will have no space left to hide," he said while warning the Pakistan Democratic Movement-led (PDM) government during his address to the nation via video link from Lahore's Zaman Park residence on Friday, where he has been residing since being shot in the legs on November 3 last year.

In the wake of sedition cases filed against his party leaders including Fawad Chaudhry, Azam Swati and Shahbaz Gill, Imran Khan on February 4 announced "Jail Bharo Tehreek" and asked PTI workers and supporters to prepare for movement across the country.



The tensions between the incumbent government and the PTI have heightened, with no sign of respite as the elections in two provinces — Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa — near, following the party's decision to dissolve the assemblies. Punjab and KP assemblies were dissolved by the PTI on January 14 and January 18, respectively.





