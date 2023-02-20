PSL 2023: What does Ramiz Raja think about Lahore Qalandars’ batters?

A Karachi Kings batter hits a shot as Lahore Qalandars' wicketkeeper looks on during the ninth match of the Pakistan Super League in the National Bank Cricket Arena, Karachi on February 19, 2023. — PSL

Ramiz Raja was left unimpressed with Lahore Qalandars’ batting following their defeat on Sunday at the hands of the Karachi Kings in one of the most hyped matches of the PSL — Pakistan Super League.

Raja, while speaking on his YouTube channel, said that Qalandars needed to make some changes in their batting department.

“Apart from Fakhar Zaman, Lahore Qalandars' batting looks very weak and I can’t see any batter who can come in and play a knock of 60 runs in 30 balls. Wiese is an ageing all-rounder and they need a replacement for him as well. Yes, they have a strong bowling lineup but with this batting, they will always stay under pressure,” Raja said.

“The bowling will become better with the arrival of Rashid Khan but we still can’t expect miracles from Shaheen Afridi and Haris Rauf in every game,” he added.

Raja also praised Karachi for making a comeback after three straight defeats in what fans call the el-Clasico of PSL.

“Karachi’s planning was better in this game. They didn’t score many runs but were up for the fight,” he said.

“They didn’t play [Andrew] Tye, asked [Matthew] Wade to open the innings and Imad Wasim also looked in great touch with the bat. Despite Amir suffering an injury, Karachi’s bowlers also stepped up,” he added.

It must be noted that Kings beat Qalandars by 67 runs to secure their maiden victory in PSL 8 on Sunday.

Put to bat first, Kings posted a competitive 186-run target on the scoreboard before bowling out Qalandars for 118 runs in 17.3 overs.

Skipper Imad Wasim struck in his last over after Akif Javed took two wickets to put Kings in control against Qalandars.

After Aamer Yamin and Mohammad Amir gave the Kings two early breakthroughs, Tahir Baig and Kamran Ghulam led the run-chase.

But young bowler Akif, who was roped in as a replacement for an injured Mir Hamza, struck twice in his third over to send the two batters back to the pavilion and put his side on course for victory.

The closing ceremony and final of PSL 8 will be played on March 19 in Lahore, which will also host play-offs.

The winner will not only lift the Supernova Trophy but will also collect a cheque of Rs120m, while the runners-up will receive a cheque of Rs48m.

Lahore Qalandars will attempt to become the first side to win back-to-back titles; meanwhile Islamabad United will aim to become the most successful side by lifting the trophy thrice.