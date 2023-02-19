 
sports
Sunday Feb 19 2023
By
SDSports Desk

Excited for PSL's 'El Clasico': Lahore Qalandars' youngsters

By
SDSports Desk

Sunday Feb 19, 2023

Karachi Kings celebrate after winning the El Clasico in PSL 2022. — PCB/File
Karachi Kings celebrate after winning the El Clasico in PSL 2022. — PCB/File

Every year, Pakistan Super League (PSL) fans wait most eagerly for the riveting clash between Lahore Qalandars and Karachi Kings.

The much-awaited contest — also dubbed as El Clasico of PSL — is all set to take place on February 19 (Sunday) at Karachi's National Bank Cricket Arena, and fans are already charged.

Excited for PSLs El Clasico: Lahore Qalandars youngsters

However, fans of the two teams are not the only ones excited about this contest. Youngsters of Qalandars are just as hyped for this high-intensity game.

Zaman Khan — who defended 15 runs in the last over of Qalandars' first match to hand them a winning start in PSL 8 — talked about the importance of the Lahore vs Karachi match.

"The Karachi vs Lahore game is next level because the whole world watches it," he shared. 

"There is always a tough competition between the two teams and everyone enjoys it. We are really looking forward to this contest," added the young bowler who rose to fame after representing Qalandars in PSL last year.

The right-arm pacer bagged 18 wickets in 13 matches in PSL 2022. He was the third-best bowler in last year's tournament.

Tahir Baig, who found his feet in Qalandars' squad through their class of 2022, will continue supporting his team.

"I have been watching Karachi vs Lahore with full excitement even when I wasn't part of Qalandars. This time, I am a part of their squad so I am more excited," he said.

Baig scored 32 runs off 26 balls in the first match against Sulans.

Another Qalandars player, young cricketer Shahwaiz Irfan, is looking forward to watching Matthew Wade vs Shaheen Shah Afridi.

"Entire country is glued to their screens when Lahore and Karachi play. I am more excited to watch Matthew Wade and Shaheen Shah Afridi. It will be fun," he highlighted.

Wade vs Shaheen rivalry has been hyped since the Kings picked up Wade. The two opponents had a history of heated tie-up from Pakistan vs Australia's semi-final contest in the T20 World Cup 2021.

Wade smashed Shaheen for three consecutive sixes to snatch the game away from Pakistan.

More From Sports:

PSL 2023: Quetta Gladiators' Martin Guptill scores first 100 of PSL 2023

PSL 2023: Quetta Gladiators' Martin Guptill scores first 100 of PSL 2023
PCB wants to revive women’s cricket in Pakistan: Najam Sethi

PCB wants to revive women’s cricket in Pakistan: Najam Sethi
Ramiz Raja identifies future T20 openers for national side

Ramiz Raja identifies future T20 openers for national side
PSL 2023: Martin Guptill helps Quetta Gladiators win against Karachi Kings

PSL 2023: Martin Guptill helps Quetta Gladiators win against Karachi Kings
PSL 2023: Friday’s attack unrelated to cricket, says Najam Sethi

PSL 2023: Friday’s attack unrelated to cricket, says Najam Sethi
KK vs QG: Five stats you should know

KK vs QG: Five stats you should know

'Try to give my best regardless of opposition,' says Naseem Shah

'Try to give my best regardless of opposition,' says Naseem Shah
KPO attack: PSL 2023 to 'continue as per schedule'

KPO attack: PSL 2023 to 'continue as per schedule'
Lahore Qalandars determined to revive hockey

Lahore Qalandars determined to revive hockey
Sania Mirza serving looks and lessons

Sania Mirza serving looks and lessons
PSL 2023: Multan Sultans triumph over Peshawar Zalmi

PSL 2023: Multan Sultans triumph over Peshawar Zalmi
PZ vs MS: Five stats you should know

PZ vs MS: Five stats you should know