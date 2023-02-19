Excited for PSL's 'El Clasico': Lahore Qalandars' youngsters

Karachi Kings celebrate after winning the El Clasico in PSL 2022. — PCB/File

Every year, Pakistan Super League (PSL) fans wait most eagerly for the riveting clash between Lahore Qalandars and Karachi Kings.

The much-awaited contest — also dubbed as El Clasico of PSL — is all set to take place on February 19 (Sunday) at Karachi's National Bank Cricket Arena, and fans are already charged.

However, fans of the two teams are not the only ones excited about this contest. Youngsters of Qalandars are just as hyped for this high-intensity game.

Zaman Khan — who defended 15 runs in the last over of Qalandars' first match to hand them a winning start in PSL 8 — talked about the importance of the Lahore vs Karachi match.

"The Karachi vs Lahore game is next level because the whole world watches it," he shared.

"There is always a tough competition between the two teams and everyone enjoys it. We are really looking forward to this contest," added the young bowler who rose to fame after representing Qalandars in PSL last year.

The right-arm pacer bagged 18 wickets in 13 matches in PSL 2022. He was the third-best bowler in last year's tournament.

Tahir Baig, who found his feet in Qalandars' squad through their class of 2022, will continue supporting his team.

"I have been watching Karachi vs Lahore with full excitement even when I wasn't part of Qalandars. This time, I am a part of their squad so I am more excited," he said.

Baig scored 32 runs off 26 balls in the first match against Sulans.

Another Qalandars player, young cricketer Shahwaiz Irfan, is looking forward to watching Matthew Wade vs Shaheen Shah Afridi.

"Entire country is glued to their screens when Lahore and Karachi play. I am more excited to watch Matthew Wade and Shaheen Shah Afridi. It will be fun," he highlighted.

Wade vs Shaheen rivalry has been hyped since the Kings picked up Wade. The two opponents had a history of heated tie-up from Pakistan vs Australia's semi-final contest in the T20 World Cup 2021.

Wade smashed Shaheen for three consecutive sixes to snatch the game away from Pakistan.