PSL 2023 points table: Peshawar Zalmi secure second spot after QG vs PZ clash

Monday Feb 20, 2023
Following their victory in the ninth match of the eighth edition of the Pakistan Super League (PSL), Peshawar Zalmi jumped from fifth position to the second spot on the points table.
Meanwhile, Quetta Gladiators have dropped from the fourth to the fifth spot.
James Neesham and Rovman Powell rescued Zalmi after Gladiators' Mohammad Hasnain's early destruction with the ball.
The two batters scored match-saving 46 runs as Zalmi beat Gladiators by four wickets to register their second win in the tournament out of three matches.
Team
Match
Won
Lost
Points
Net run rate
|MULTAN SULTANS
|4
|3
|1
|6
|+2.107
|PESHAWAR ZALMI
|3
|2
|1
|4
|-0.632
|KARACHI KINGS
|4
|1
|3
|2
|+0.499
|ISLAMABAD UNITED
|2
|1
|1
|2
|-0.832
|QUETTA GLADIATORS
|2
|1
|1
|2
|-1.199
|LAHORE QALANDARS
|2
|1
|1
|2
|-1.650
The closing ceremony and final will be played on March 19 in Lahore, which will also host play-offs.
The winner will not only lift the Supernova Trophy but will also collect a cheque of Rs120 million, while the runners-up will receive a cheque of Rs48 million.