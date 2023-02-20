PSL 2023 points table: Peshawar Zalmi secure second spot after QG vs PZ clash

Rovman Powell (left) photographed with James Neesham the ninth match of the Pakistan Super League at the National Bank Cricket Arena in Karachi on February 20, 2023. — PSL

Following their victory in the ninth match of the eighth edition of the Pakistan Super League (PSL), Peshawar Zalmi jumped from fifth position to the second spot on the points table.

Meanwhile, Quetta Gladiators have dropped from the fourth to the fifth spot.

James Neesham and Rovman Powell rescued Zalmi after Gladiators' Mohammad Hasnain's early destruction with the ball.

The two batters scored match-saving 46 runs as Zalmi beat Gladiators by four wickets to register their second win in the tournament out of three matches.