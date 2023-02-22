 
Wednesday Feb 22 2023
Changes approved in MBBS exam system for Punjab colleges

Wednesday Feb 22, 2023

LAHORE:
LAHORE: In a major development, the University of Health Sciences (UHS) on Tuesday approved the changes in the MBBS examination system under the new modular curriculum for medical colleges in Punjab.

In a consultative meeting of stakeholders, chaired by UHS Vice Chancellor Prof Ahsan Waheed Rathore and attended by heads of affiliated colleges and medical education experts, the changes were given approval that would be implemented from the new session.

The participants agreed to reduce the interval between the result declaration of annual examinations and the commencement of supplementary examinations from 40 days to 21 days.

It was decided that under the modular curriculum, it would be mandatory for medical students to secure at least 50% marks in the college block exams.

Also, with less than 75%c attendance, the student would not be allowed to appear in the annual professional examinations of the university.

Under the new module, the student's performance in clinical skills, professionalism, ethics and Quranic education would become the part of assessment at the end of the year.

The new system will be applicable to the first-year MBBS class starting from March 1. 

