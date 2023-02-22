 
sports
Wednesday Feb 22 2023
By
SDSports Desk

WATCH: What happened in Abbas Afridi's last over against Karachi Kings?

By
SDSports Desk

Wednesday Feb 22, 2023

Bowler Abbas Afridi during a PSL match against Karachi Kings in Multan on February 22, 2023. — Twitter/@Cricketracker
Bowler Abbas Afridi during a PSL match against Karachi Kings in Multan on February 22, 2023. — Twitter/@Cricketracker

The nail-biting match of Multan Sultans vs Karachi Kings ended with the Mohammad Rizwan-led side victorious — keeping them at the top of the points table.

All seem to be going well for the Sultans when the Kings needed 22 runs in the last over. But the home side were in trouble in the last over as Abbas Afridi's bowling did not seem up to the mark.

Afridi conceded 18 runs and took a wicket before helping his side seal the victory.

Here's what happened during the over

  • First ball — Abbas Afridi bowls to Imad Wasim and the batter hit a six. It was also a no-ball, giving Karachi seven runs.
  • Second ball — Imad Wasim swings at it and clogs it down the ground, helping Kings get a single.
  • Third ball — Abbas Afridi bowls to Ben Cutting and the batter lets it go. It was a wide.
  • Fourth ball — Ben Cutting hit a six as a slow ball lands right in the arc.
  • Fifth ball — Ben Cutting gets a single as Abbas Afridi delivers a wide ball.
  • Sixth ball — No run as Ben Cutting's bat fails to hit the ball. Abbas Afridi bowls a slow ball.
  • Seventh ball — Slower delivery on a length outside off stump helps Abbas Afridi send Ben Cutting back to the pavilion.
  • Eighth ball — Irfan Khan gets a single as the batter drags it down to long on.
  • Ninth ball — Back of a length delivery outside off stump. Imad Wasim backs away and powers it down the ground for a single.

Watch the entire over here


More From Sports:

PSL 2023: What are Zalmi, United doing in Karachi before match?

PSL 2023: What are Zalmi, United doing in Karachi before match?
PSL 2023: Multan Sultans triumph over Karachi Kings in nail-biting match

PSL 2023: Multan Sultans triumph over Karachi Kings in nail-biting match
PSL 2023: Quetta Gladiators suffer due to Hasaranga's absence

PSL 2023: Quetta Gladiators suffer due to Hasaranga's absence
What did Shoaib Malik say about Sania Mirza's career?

What did Shoaib Malik say about Sania Mirza's career?
Historic: Pakistan's Nida Dar becomes leading wicket-taker in women's T20Is

Historic: Pakistan's Nida Dar becomes leading wicket-taker in women's T20Is
PSL 2023: Two English players to join Lahore Qalandars ahead of next game

PSL 2023: Two English players to join Lahore Qalandars ahead of next game

England thrash Pakistan by record margin at Women's T20 World Cup

England thrash Pakistan by record margin at Women's T20 World Cup
ICC Women's T20 World Cup: Captain Bismah unfit for game against England

ICC Women's T20 World Cup: Captain Bismah unfit for game against England
PSL 2023: Rumman Raees feels 'good to be back in competitive cricket'

PSL 2023: Rumman Raees feels 'good to be back in competitive cricket'
PSL 2023: Lahore Qalandars sail to victory against Quetta Gladiators

PSL 2023: Lahore Qalandars sail to victory against Quetta Gladiators
PSL 8: Quetta Gladiators to welcome Richards as mentor again

PSL 8: Quetta Gladiators to welcome Richards as mentor again
PSL 2023: Amazing fact about Naseem Shah

PSL 2023: Amazing fact about Naseem Shah