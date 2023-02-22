WATCH: What happened in Abbas Afridi's last over against Karachi Kings?

Bowler Abbas Afridi during a PSL match against Karachi Kings in Multan on February 22, 2023. — Twitter/@Cricketracker

The nail-biting match of Multan Sultans vs Karachi Kings ended with the Mohammad Rizwan-led side victorious — keeping them at the top of the points table.

All seem to be going well for the Sultans when the Kings needed 22 runs in the last over. But the home side were in trouble in the last over as Abbas Afridi's bowling did not seem up to the mark.

Afridi conceded 18 runs and took a wicket before helping his side seal the victory.

Here's what happened during the over

First ball — Abbas Afridi bowls to Imad Wasim and the batter hit a six. It was also a no-ball, giving Karachi seven runs.

Second ball — Imad Wasim swings at it and clogs it down the ground, helping Kings get a single.

Third ball — Abbas Afridi bowls to Ben Cutting and the batter lets it go. It was a wide.

Fourth ball — Ben Cutting hit a six as a slow ball lands right in the arc.

Fifth ball — Ben Cutting gets a single as Abbas Afridi delivers a wide ball.

Sixth ball — No run as Ben Cutting's bat fails to hit the ball. Abbas Afridi bowls a slow ball.

Seventh ball — Slower delivery on a length outside off stump helps Abbas Afridi send Ben Cutting back to the pavilion.

Eighth ball — Irfan Khan gets a single as the batter drags it down to long on.

Ninth ball — Back of a length delivery outside off stump. Imad Wasim backs away and powers it down the ground for a single.

Watch the entire over here



