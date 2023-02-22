 
sports
PSL 2023: Karachi Kings win toss and put Multan Sultans to bowl

Wednesday Feb 22, 2023

In the 11th match of the eighth edition of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) at the Multan Cricket Stadium, Karachi Kings won the toss and have opted to bowl against Multan Sultans. 

Multan are currently at the top of the points table with six points after four games. Karachi are placed in fourth position with two points after four matches.

Squads:

Multan Sultans: Mohammad Rizwan, Khushdil Shah, Rilee Rossouw, Shan Masood, Shahnawaz Dahani, Tim David, Abbas Afridi, Ihsanullah, David Miller, Josh Little, Akeal Hosein, Usama Mir, Usman Khan, Sameen Gul, Anwar Ali, Mohammad Sarwar, Arafat Minhas, Kieron Pollard, Amad Butt, Wayne Parnell and Izharulhaq Naveed

Karachi Kings: Haider Ali, Imad Wasim, Mohammad Amir, Shoaib Malik, Aamir Yamin, Akif Javed, Sharjeel Khan, Qasim Akram, Matthew Wade, Imran Tahir, James Vince, James Fuller, Andrew Tye, Tayyab Tahir, Mohammad Akhlaq, Muhammad Irfan Khan, Tabraiz Shamsi, Mohammad Umar, Ben Cutting, Musa Khan, Faisal Akram (partial replacement for Tabraiz Shamsi), Adam Rossington (partial replacement for James Vince)

More to follow...

