Thursday Feb 23 2023
‘The Rock’ gets pulled over by police in Texas

Thursday Feb 23, 2023

American actor, producer, and former professional wrestler Dwayne Johnson was got pulled over by police officers outside the XFL Stadium for what appeared to be a routine check on Wednesday, February 22. Johnson who is famously known as ‘The Rock’ did not waste the opportunity for making a joke.

The action star posted a clip of his interaction with the police on TikTok.

"Can you please do me a favor and put in park for me and make sure the doors are unlocked?" the officer says, as Johnson's passenger records the moment.

"I can, and I got a lot of guns in here," Johnson says, before flexing biceps and adding, "These kind."

The officer laughs at the joke, and Johnson adds: "There's always room for a cheesy joke, I know. You're welcome."

"Absolutely horrible joke, but impeccable timing. You’re welcome" "XFL game day rollin’ up to the stadium. All love, gratitude and respect for our men and women keeping us all safe."

Dwayne Johnson has appeared in films such as The Scorpion King (2002), The Rundown (2003), Journey 2: The Mysterious Island (2012), and Fast & Furious 6 (2013). He has also been the voice of Maui in Moana (2016). Johnson is known for his lively personality, infectious humor, and philanthropic efforts, and he regularly shares his success and positivity with his millions of fans around the world.

