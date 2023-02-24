PSL 2023: Islamabad United win toss and put Quetta Gladiators to bowl

Representational image of the 13th match of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) 2023, being played in Karachi. — Geo.tv/Illustrations

In the 13th fixture of the eighth edition of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) at the National Bank Cricket Arena in Karachi today, Islamabad United have won the toss and have opted to bat against Quetta Gladiators.

At the moment, United rank at number two on the points table with 4 points — following their victory against Peshawar Zalmi yesterday.

Gladiators, on the other hand, are at the bottom of the points table with only 2 points, having lost three of the four matches they have played during the tournament so far.

Squads

Quetta Gladiators: Sarfaraz Ahmed (c & wk), Mohammad Nawaz, Naseem Shah, Iftikhar Ahmed, Jason Roy, Odean Smith, Mohammad Hafeez, Mohammad Hasnain, Mohammad Zahid, Naveen-ul-Haq, Umar Akmal, Umaid Asif, Will Smeed, Aimal Khan, Abdul Wahid Bangalzai, Martin Guptill, Omair Bin Yousuf, Nuwan Thushara, Qais Ahmed, Saud Shakeel, Dwaine Pretorius, Will Jacks, Odean Smith

Islamabad United: Shadab Khan (c), Paul Stirling, Alex Hales, Sohaib Maqsood, Asif Ali, Rassie van der Dussen, Colin Munro, Hassan Nawaz, Faheem Ashraf, Mubasir Khan, Tom Curran, Mohammad Waseem Jr, Rahmanullah Gurbaz (wk), Azam Khan (wk), Fazalhaq Farooqi, Zafar Gohar, Rumman Raees, Zeeshan Zameer, Hasan Ali, Abrar Ahmed, Tymal Mills, Gus Atkinson

