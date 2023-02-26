ACE Punjab seeks record of projects launched under Usman Buzdar, Parvez Elahi

Former Punjab Chief Ministers Usman Buzdar (left) and Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi. — Radio Pakistan/File

Officers that served during Buzdar, Elahi's tenure summoned with records.

ACE also reopens inquiry against Sheikh Rashid, Rawalpindi Ring Road scandal, sources added.

ACE has also sought records of all housing societies across Punjab.



LAHORE: The Anti-Corruption Establishment (ACE) Punjab on Saturday asked for the records of projects started during the governments of Chaudhry Parvez Elahi and Usman Buzdar and called all commissioners to appear before the watchdog with the relevant records, The News reported on Sunday.

Punjab ACE Director General Sohail Zafar Chatta after his fresh appointment also asked for the details of development projects initiated during the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) era.

The sources, privy to the development, said that, in the first phase, senior officers who served in the Punjab government during Buzdar and Pervaiz Elahi's time were called to the inquiry along with the records.

The sources said that ACE also issued a warning of arrest if any senior officer does not cooperate.

ACE Punjab has also reopened an inquiry against Awami Muslim League (AML) chief Sheikh Rashid and an inquiry into the Rawalpindi Ring Road scandal, the sources also said.

In the second phase, the Buzdar and Elahi's cabinet members will be called for questioning, the sources added.

They said that inquiries and arrests are likely to start next week. The sources also said that the establishment ordered to arrest corrupt officers and former ministers till March 15.



All the cases registered against Farrah Gogi in the anti-corruption department have also been reopened.

The sources also added that the records of departments of former minister Mian Mehmood-ul-Rashid, Raja Basharat, Murad Raas, Dr Yasmin Rashid and others have also been sought. Punjab ACE officer Anwar Shah who took away files from the department is absconding, according to sources.

The anti-corruption establishment has also sought records of all housing societies across Punjab. The department intends to determine how many housing societies were given relief by former chief ministers Buzdar and Elahi during their tenures.