PSL 2023: Sam Billings joins Lahore Qalandars as Shai Hope's replacement

English wicketkeeper-batter Sam Billings. — ICC/File

Young English wicketkeeper-batter Sam Billings joined Lahore Qalandars just ahead of his team's Sunday's clash against Peshawar Zalmi during the ongoing Pakistan Super League (PSL) season eight.



The right-handed batter was officially selected as a partial replacement for Rashid Khan, however, he is likely to be included in the lineup straightaway since West Indies’ Shai Hope has left the PSL due to international commitments.

Billings has played 251 T20 matches over the course of his career, which includes 4,842 runs at a strike rate of 130.37. He has also notched up 26 fifties, with the highest score of 95, but is yet to score a hundred.

Lahore are currently in the third position of the points table with two wins after three matches.

The winner of PSL 8 will not only lift the Supernova Trophy but will also collect a cheque of Rs120 million, while the runners-up will receive a cheque of Rs48 million.

Lahore Qalandars will attempt to become the first side to win back-to-back titles; meanwhile Islamabad United will aim to become the most successful side by lifting the trophy thrice.

Remaining PSL 8 matches

Feb 26 - Karachi Kings v Multan Sultans, National Bank Cricket Arena; Lahore Qalandars v Peshawar Zalmi, Gaddafi Stadium

Feb 27 - Lahore Qalandars v Islamabad United, Gaddafi Stadium

Mar 1 - Peshawar Zalmi v Karachi Kings, Pindi Cricket Stadium

Mar 2 - Lahore Qalandars v Quetta Gladiators, Gaddafi Stadium

Mar 3 - Islamabad United v Karachi Kings, Pindi Cricket Stadium

Mar 4 - Lahore Qalandars v Multan Sultans, Gaddafi Stadium

Mar 5 - Islamabad United v Quetta Gladiators, Pindi Cricket Stadium

Mar 6 - Quetta Gladiators v Karachi Kings, Pindi Cricket Stadium

Mar 7 - Peshawar Zalmi v Lahore Qalandars, Pindi Cricket Stadium; Islamabad United v Multan Sultans, Pindi Cricket Stadium

Mar 8 – Pakistan Women’s League Exhibition Match 1, Pindi Cricket Stadium; Peshawar Zalmi v Quetta Gladiators, Pindi Cricket Stadium

Mar 9 - Islamabad United v Lahore Qalandars, Pindi Cricket Stadium

Mar 10 - Pakistan Women’s League Exhibition Match 2, Pindi Cricket Stadium; Peshawar Zalmi v Multan Sultans, Pindi Cricket Stadium

Mar 11 - Pakistan Women’s League Exhibition Match 3, Pindi Cricket Stadium; Quetta Gladiators v Multan Sultans, Pindi Cricket Stadium

Mar 12 - Islamabad United v Peshawar Zalmi, Pindi Cricket Stadium; Lahore Qalandars v Karachi Kings, Gaddafi Stadium

Mar 15 - Qualifier (1 v 2), Gaddafi Stadium

Mar 16 - Eliminator 1 (3 v 4), Gaddafi Stadium

Mar 17 - Eliminator 2 (loser Qualifier v winner Eliminator 1), Gaddafi Stadium

Mar 19 – Final, Gaddafi Stadium