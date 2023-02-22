PSL 2023: Two English players to join Lahore Qalandars soon

Jordan Cox (L), Sam Billings (R) to join Lahore Qalanders squad soon.— Country cricket/Lahore Qalanders website

Two English players Jordan Cox and Sam Billing will join Lahore Qalandars' squad on February 23, and 25 respectively, the franchise media manager said on Tuesday.

Wicket-keeper batter Jordan Cox was representing England Lions against Sri Lanka A in an ODI series that concluded on Tuesday. He would join the Qalanaders squad on February 23, while Sam Billing would reach Lahore on February 25.

Meanwhile, wicket-keeper batter Shai Hope would depart from Pakistan to join the West Indies team as ODI captain. The wicket-keeper batter scored 47 runs in Qalandars' victory against Gladiators.

In his farewell presser, Hope said he enjoyed playing in the PSL, adding that the league has very high standards. "I enjoyed my time here. It is a fantastic tournament and I had a great time at Qalandars' camp. I hope to join them back soon," he said.

Qalandars come back strong

After a loss against Karachi Kings, the Shaheen Afridi-led Qalandars came back strongly with a 63-run victory against Quetta Gladiators at Karachi's National Bank Cricket Arena (NBCA) on Tuesday.

Qalandars will now travel to their home ground to play the rest of their league games. They have so far won two out of three games in this tournament, and are in the second spot on the points table currently.

Qalandars' skipper Shaheen Afridi for his 3 wickets was named the player of the match.

They started their PSL 8 campaign on a winning note against Multan Sultans at their home ground. They travelled to Karachi to play their next game against the home side, where they lost by 67 runs.

Qalandars will leave for Lahore tomorrow.