PSL 2023: Top six exhilarating moments from this year's PSL

Collage of players with most notable performances during the eighth season of Pakistan Super League. — PSL

The eighth season of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) 2023 is off to a smashing start as cricketers from the country and around the world show off their skills on the pitch.

So far, 13 matches have been played in the tournament, after its thrilling opening ceremony on February 13. While each match has been a nail-biting face-off between the playing teams and cricket fans across the country have been glued to their screens, there have been some moments and players that have stood out most during the fixtures so far.

Geo.tv reviews the top six moments that drove fans wild.

1. Azam Khan’s incredible 97 off 42 balls

During the latest match on Friday between Quetta Gladiators and Islamabad United, batter Azam Khan impressed all and sundry with his exceptional talent on the pitch by scoring a spectacular 97 runs off only 47 balls.

Shy of a century by merely three runs, Azam’s term on the pitch included nine boundaries and eight maximums.

His fantastic game won him applause from not only fans but also from the cricket superstar Shahid Afridi.

"Well played Azam Khan boom boom innings, fearless," he wrote on Twitter.

2. James Vince's 20-ball 50

During the gripping 11th match between Karachi Kings and Multan Sultans on February 22, Sultans may have defeated Kings; however, Kings did not go down without putting on a fight.

Vince reached his half-century in only 20 balls, by hitting six fours and four maximums to complete his fifty, which is the fastest of PSL so far.

When the dangerous Vince finally walked off the pitch in the 10th over he had scored 75 runs off just 34 balls.

3. Mohammad Rizwan's century

One of the most titillating matches of the tournament so far was undoubtedly the showdown between the Kings and Sultans mentioned earlier.

It had more than one display of exceptional play by both sides. During the match, Sultan, who had been put to bat first, managed to set a target of 197 runs for the Kings after a sensational display of batting by Mohammad Rizwan, who scored 110 runs off 64 balls.

Rizwan, who was the opening batter in the game, hit 10 boundaries and four maximums and stayed planted on the pitch throughout the game.

4. Martin Guptill’s ‘unbeaten’ century

Gladiators opener Martin Guptill scored the first ton of the tournament against the Kings during the sixth fixture of the season on February 18.

In the thrilling match, Guptill smacked pacer Andrew Tye for 30 runs in the 19th over of the innings to reach his century.

The New Zealand cricketer scored a total of 117 runs in 67 balls, with the help of 12 fours and five sixes, and was dismissed on the final ball of the innings.

5. Ihsanullah's magnificent 5-12 in 4 overs

During the third match of the tournament, Sultans pacer Ihsanullah led his side’s bowling from the front as he bowled a magnificent spell in the second match of his debut PSL.

Ihsanullah looked unplayable completely as he bagged back-to-back wickets to help Sultans roar against Gladiators at their home ground.

The right-arm pacer bagged five wickets for just 12 runs in his four overs.

His stunning performance prompted star presenter Erin Holland to Tweet: “Ihsanullah… the real deal. Multan Sultans finding the next big thing in fast bowling again…?”

6. Muhammad Hasnain’s 3-13 in 4 overs

Another star player in the tournament who had turned heads with his skills is 22-year-old pacer Muhammad Hasnain.

During the ninth match of the tournament, in which Gladiators faced off against Peshawar Zalmi, Hasnain delivered an “insane” bowling spell.

Hasnain helped Gladiators start off strongly with the ball by picking up three quick wickets within his four overs. He bagged Mohammad Haris, Saim Ayub, and Tom Kohler-Cadmore in quick succession to put Gladiators in the driving seat.