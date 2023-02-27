 
pakistan
TLP observes nationwide shutter down strike against inflation

Monday Feb 27, 2023

The picture shows closed shops due to shutter down strike by TLP in Karachi on February 27, 2023. — Geo.tv
  • Hotels closed in different areas of Karachi.
  • The religious party had announced strike against increase in petroleum prices.
  • Many schools remain closed due to uncertain situation in city. 

The Tehreek-e-Labbaik Pakistan (TLP) on Monday is observing a countrywide shutter down strike against the skyrocketing inflation and recent increase in prices of petroleum products

Hotels and shops are closed in different areas of Karachi including Kharadar, Burns Road, Old City, Etihad Town, Baldia Town and surrounding areas. However, the traffic is operating as per usual. 

The picture shows closed shops and bank due to shutter down strike by TLP in Karachi on February 27, 2023. — Geo.tv
Meanwhile, many schools remained closed due to the uncertain situation in the port city. 

Moreover, protest is being staged on the road leading from Baldia's Qaim Khani Colony to Orangi Town. Protesters have blocked the roads by burning tyres placing barriers. 

The picture shows closed shops due to shutter down strike by TLP in Karachi on February 27, 2023. — Geo.tv
A day earlier, Haripur local traders announced to keep their business centres open on February 27 (today). 

In a statement, Young Tajir Group’s leader Malik Wajahat Mehboob Awan said the local traders unanimously decided to stay away from the strike call by a religious party and would keep their shops open on Monday.

He said that the traders had decided to boycott the shutter down protest call and would not be part of any such activity as the local traders were already badly affected by the economic crisis that the country was undergoing for the last several months. 

He added that joining such protests would add to the hardships of traders.

He advised the religious party to show political might using some other method rather than forcing the traders to face further losses. Asking his fellow traders not to respond to any such call and keep their shops open without any fear, Wajahat vowed to protect the traders’ rights against any kind of adventurism with the help of local administration that was bound to ensure the security of the business community of the city.

The TLP had announced a nationwide strike against the rising inflation on Monday. 

