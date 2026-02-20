Inside story of medical review of Imran: Satisfaction in private, doubts in public over treatment

PTI founder Imran Khan gestures as he speaks with Reuters during an interview, in Lahore, March 17, 2023. — Reuters

ISLAMABAD: The recent medical examination and treatment of former prime minister Imran Khan was deliberately turned into a political controversy, despite reported complete satisfaction expressed by doctors representing his party and even his personal physician.

Khan's own doctors from Shaukat Khan Hospital were so satisfied with the examination and treatment of Imran Khan that one of them told the doctors concerned, "You have done an amazing job" (aap nain to kamal kar dia). But Aleema Khan was upset with all this, said an opposition source.

According to informed sources, a team of two Pims doctors, accompanied by Dr Nadeem Qureshi — a physician nominated by Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) — conducted a detailed examination of the incarcerated PTI chairman last Sunday.

Following the examination, senior opposition leaders, including Allama Raja Nasir Abbas and Barrister Gohar Ali Khan, were briefed at Pims. A 45-minute speakerphone consultation was then arranged between the examining doctors and two Shaukat Khanum Memorial Cancer Hospital physicians — Dr Khurram Mirza and Dr Asim Yusuf — who are considered trusted by Khan and his family.

Sources said the entire conversation was heard by multiple participants and formally minuted with records reportedly available to both sides. During the call, the Shaukat Khanum doctors were said to have expressed strong satisfaction with the examination and treatment protocol.

According to the minutes cited by sources, the PTI doctors from Lahore described the treatment as "very encouraging and satisfactory", praising the team for undertaking "textbook-based investigation and treatment".

The doctors also reportedly appreciated the examining physicians and congratulated them on their successful handling of the case.

Dr Asim Yusuf thanked the doctors' team (which examined and treated Khan) “on behalf of Imran Khan’s family” and assured them that the family would not criticise their medical management again.

Sources further said the PTI doctors asked numerous questions and were provided access, with the patient’s consent, to medical summaries, test results and treatment records. The discussion reportedly covered all aspects of Khan’s condition, so much so that it was noted that cholesterol level had slightly elevated.

When asked for recommendations, the PTI-nominated doctors reportedly advised that no immediate intervention was necessary and suggested reassessment at the next examination.

A senior Pims physician, Dr Arif, expressed disappointment over earlier public claims that Khan was not receiving proper treatment by an expert. He said that he had the experience of having administered such an injection to more than one thousand patients.

Sources said PTI and all parliamentarians privately described the situation as "satisfactory". However, the situation took a dramatic turn the following morning when Dr Asim Yusuf released a video message stating he could neither confirm nor deny certain details as he had not seen Imran Khan, creating confusion over the medical assessment.

Despite the reported satisfaction expressed during the consultation, PTI sources claimed that plans for protests and sit-ins continued. Several senior opposition leaders, including Mehmood Khan Achakzai, were said to have been aware of the doctors’ assessment.

Sources confirmed that Aleema Khan, the former premier's sister, did not play a positive role in easing things and instead asked the doctors and opposition leadership to maintain a hardline stance. Sources claimed she expressed displeasure when some leaders conveyed satisfaction with the medical findings.

During a protest sit-in, tensions reportedly became visible when Aleema Khan and her sisters avoided customary greetings with opposition leaders, allegedly over the issue.

While documented minutes reportedly indicate medical satisfaction, conflicting public statements by some party members or the family have fueled uncertainty and mistrust.

