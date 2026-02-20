PTI slams Punjab govt for 'acquiring Rs11bn jet for chief minister'

This collage shows Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf secretary information Sheikh Waqas Akram (left) and Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz. — PPP/Facebook/@TheMaryamNSharif

Reckless spending exposes govt's disconnect from public: Waqas.

PTI seeks accountability for public funds "misuse".

Unrestricted medical access demanded for Imran Khan.

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Information Secretary Sheikh Waqas Akram criticised the Punjab government over reports of acquiring a luxury Gulfstream business jet worth $38-42 million (around Rs11 billion), alleging it was meant exclusively for the chief minister’s personal use.

Reacting to reports about the plane, which have gone viral on social media, Waqas highlighted the “glaring hypocrisy of this lavish expenditure” at a time when the government publicly promotes austerity, while the nation struggles under record unemployment, back-breaking inflation and a collapsing economy, The News reported.

He questioned how a government can justify splurging on a high-end VIP jet when 45% of Pakistanis live below the poverty line, lacking even the purchasing power for basic necessities, and when the country survives on foreign loans and massive borrowing.

Sheikh Waqas warned that such reckless spending exposes the government’s disconnect from public hardships and reflects a blatant disregard for citizens’ suffering.

The PTI spokesperson made it clear that the people will not tolerate the squandering of public funds on personal luxury and will hold those responsible fully accountable for misusing the national treasury.

Meanwhile, Waqas expressed profound concern over the growing public anxiety regarding the health of former prime minister Imran Khan, demanding that his personal physicians be granted immediate and unrestricted access to conduct all necessary medical examinations without any further delay.

In a statement issued by the PTI Central Media Department, he said that the matter concerning the party’s founder is not merely political, but a test of national trust, human rights and governmental responsibility.

Sheikh Waqas emphasised that any ambiguity surrounding the health of a leader who commands the confidence of millions is unacceptable, adding that the government’s silence and lack of clarity have only intensified public unease rather than alleviating it.

“Imran Khan is a former prime minister of Pakistan and the voice of millions, not only within the country but across the world, and any uncertainty regarding his health and safety is intolerable,” he added.

He emphasised that if the government has nothing to conceal, there is no justification for delaying full transparency. “We demand that his personal physicians be granted immediate and unrestricted access to conduct all necessary medical examinations, including blood tests and any other required diagnostic procedures,” he demanded.

Sheikh Waqas added that if any scans or specialised evaluations are required, he must be allowed to be taken to a hospital or diagnostic centre of his choice, as it is the government’s responsibility to provide the nation with clear, verified and unambiguous medical facts.

A significant amount of time, he noted, has already been lost amid concerns over Imran Khan’s health. The party concluded that no further delay will be acceptable, he warned.