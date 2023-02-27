 
Monday Feb 27, 2023
By
SDSports Desk

By
SDSports Desk

Monday Feb 27, 2023

In the 16th fixture of the eighth edition of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore today, Lahore Qalandars have won the toss and opted to bat against Islamabad United.

PSL 2023: Lahore Qalandars win toss and put Islamabad United to bowl

At the moment, Qalandars are on the third spot on the points table with 6 points, having lost only one of the four matches they have played during the tournament so far.

United, also with six points, rank at number two — having also won three of the four matches they have played so far.

Playing XIs

Lahore Qalandars: Fakhar Zaman, Tahir Baig, Abdullah Shafique, Sam Billings (wk), Hussain Talat, Sikandar Raza, David Wiese, Rashid Khan, Shaheen Afridi (c), Haris Rauf, Zaman Khan

Islamabad United: Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Colin Munro, Rassie van der Dussen, Shadab Khan (c), Azam Khan (wk), Asif Ali, Faheem Ashraf, Tom Curran, Abrar Ahmed, Zeeshan Zameer, Hasan Ali

More to follow...

