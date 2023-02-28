Prince Harry says 'literary prize winner' writer called Royal Family 'pandas'

Prince Harry touches upon the time he read a writes calling names to his family.



An author, whose name the Duke of Sussex does not mention in his book 'Spare', called the blue blood family 'pandas.'

He pens: "A writer many Britons admired, a writer of thick historical novels that racked up literary prizes, had penned an essay about my family, in which she said we were simply…pandas."

Harry then reveals the reason his family was given the name, noting: "Our current royal family doesn’t have the difficulties in breeding that pandas do, but pandas and royal persons alike are expensive to conserve and ill-adapted to any modern environment. But aren’t they interesting? Aren’t they nice to look at. This panda crack always struck me as both acutely perceptive and uniquely barbarous."

